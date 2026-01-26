ZNOOZ Introduces Orthopedic Dog Bed Design Built for Large and Senior Dogs

ZNOOZ Beds, a leader in premium pet bedding, announces plans for an upgraded orthopedic dog bed launching in 2026 for large-breed and senior dogs. Many customers rave about the exceptional quality and firmness of existing ZNOOZ beds, inspiring enhancements for households seeking reliable joint support amid size, age, or mobility issues.

The announcement addresses common concerns like bed compression over time, as ZNOOZ prides itself on long-lasting supportive foam that avoids “bottoming out.” Many other so-called orthopedic dog beds fail large dogs by collapsing instantly under heavy weight, leading to inadequate joint support so ZNOOZ ensures a more stable resting surface for dogs that may be prone to joint discomfort or pressure-point sensitivity.

According to the company, the ZNOOZ orthopedic mattress is built with an extra-thick foam system designed to support consistent weight distribution and reduce “bottoming out,” a term used to describe when a dog compresses a bed down to the floor.

ZNOOZ reports the bed features an 11-inch overall build that combines a multi-layer foam mattress with a raised bolster structure intended to provide additional support for head, neck, and body positioning. The company also states the foam is CertiPUR-US certified .

With this design, the platform aims to support dogs commonly impacted by age- and size-related joint issues, including dogs managing arthritis symptoms, hip dysplasia-related discomfort, or post-procedure recovery needs.

“The only downside to a ZNOOZ Bed? You’ll have to explain to your dog why you’re sitting in their spot. Feel the difference yourself,” stated Alfred, the Co-Founder of ZNOOZ. “The world’s most supportive dog bed is now the easiest to clean. One mattress. One cover. No mess.”

He continued, “ZNOOZ gives your dog the orthopedic support they need, with the zero-maintenance design you deserve.”

In addition to support construction, ZNOOZ Beds cited maintenance and hygiene as key design requirements for senior-dog households. This is set out to prevent degradation of foam cores as the beds incorporate a tear- and liquid-resistant protection system intended to help keep moisture from reaching the foam.

For more information, refer to the details below.