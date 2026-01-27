The Forttuna Group Announces Forttuna Global 100: Game Changers 2026 – Honouring Leaders Redefining Impact, Innovation, and Global Progress

The Forttuna Group has announced the launch of Forttuna Global 100: Game Changers 2026, the next evolution of its globally respected leadership recognition platform. Building on the momentum of earlier editions that acknowledged leaders driving present-day excellence, this edition shifts focus toward game changers who are redefining what leadership looks like in a rapidly evolving world. From entrepreneurship and innovation to social transformation and global influence, Game Changers 2026 recognises individuals whose contributions are reshaping ecosystems and setting new benchmarks for meaningful, responsible leadership.

Medical advancement takes center stage with Dr. Monika Kaushal, Consultant Neonatologist, Consultant Pediatrician & Head, Department of Neonatology, Emirates Hospital DHCC, recognised for her leadership in advancing paediatric and neonatal care. Dr. Nachiketa Sinha, Consultant Psychiatrist and Founder & CEO, Quantum HealthTech Solutions, Canada, whose pioneering work in mental health technology is reshaping patient outcomes; Dr. Arun Oommen, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon & Fellow, Neuro Endoscopy, VPS Lakeshore Hospital & Research Centre; Dr. Zubaida Sirang, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Aga Khan University Hospital Karachi, Pakistan; and Dr. Deepak Muchhala, Director, Owner & Chief Dental Surgeon, Muchhala Dental Clinic, contributing to critical clinical and surgical innovation. Further strengthening this domain are Col. Madhumita Dhall, Director, Nursing, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre; Dr. Jagan Mohana Rao Payidiparty, Founder, CEO & President, JP Laboratories; Dr. Swaminathan C., CEO & Founder, Doctor on Wheels and Medical Director, Shyamala Healthcare; Dr. Santarvis Brown, Founder & Principal, The Equity & Elevation Collective and Professor of Leadership & Management; Dillip Kumar Dash, Senior Consultant and HOD Psychiatry, Apollo Hospitals, Bilaspur; Dr. Diana Richardson, The Glowgetter Mentor, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Mahila Udyami; Dr. Marry Gunaratnam, Senior Vice President, IT, Northern Credit Union; and Dr. Solomon Ojeagbase, Manager, Online Division & Executive Director, Complete Communications Limited, whose collective work bridges healthcare excellence, leadership, and community impact on a global scale.

Technology and enterprise leadership are represented by Madhavi Rajan, Head, Product Strategy, Rackspace Technology; Susanna Kass, Energy Fellow, Stanford University and Data Center Advisor to the United Nations SDG-EP; Loukas Tzitzis, General Manager, Office Line SA; Justin Daniel Starr, Endowed Professor of Advanced Technology and President, High Tide Technologies; Kevin Wooldridge, Senior Director, Microsoft Corporation; Arman Sarhaddar, Founder & CEO, ivault AG; Eshwara Prasath Ramesh, Lead Firmware Engineer, Eaton Corporation; and Claude Arnell Milhouse, CEO, yconic AI, each driving digital transformation, infrastructure strategy, and operational excellence. Complementing this ecosystem are Brad Kolowich Jr., Founder, KoloFit Personal Training Studios and Author of The Bodyweight Blueprint; Angelica Sirotin, Chief Executive Officer, Sirotin Ventures; Mathew Essa, Founder, Suvon Corp.; Graham Morgan, Founder, FOOTBALLING BRAINS; Irene Riad, Founder & CEO, SightCET; Ines Nasri, Founder & CEO, WebPower USA LLC; and Gaurav Bhan Bhatnagar, CEO, The Folk Tales, whose entrepreneurial vision and thought leadership influence wellness, business strategy, technology, and innovation worldwide.

Entrepreneurship and social impact are powerfully exemplified by Caroline Purvey, Founder & CEO, TRE UK®, Co-Founder, Release Recover Discover CIC and UN Peace Ambassador; Tyraa Nicole Caldwell, Real Estate Broker & Owner, Tyraa Nicole LLC; Shreya Suresh Patel, Founder & CEO, Window Dreams Productions; Tiffany Yu, CEO & Founder, Diversability®; Nermine Khouzam Rubin, Founder, President & CEO, Water 4 Mercy; Kamila Palickova, International Mentor & Founder, Women Changing the World Awards; Nihharika Sinnghh, Co-Founder & CEO, Karbhala_Toh_Hobhala; Morenika George-Taylor, Group Managing Director & CEO, 355 Group; Onahira Rivas, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Florida’s Cotton Clouds; and Vanessa L. Kahlon, Founder, Kahlon Family Services, each advancing inclusion, empowerment, humanitarian leadership, and meaningful societal change across communities.

Leadership across education, research, and creative industries is reflected in the work of Smita Melling, Practitioner Psychologist and Founder, Empowering London Ltd.; Carol Talbot, PhD, Founder & Creator, The Possibility Hub; Prof. Dr. Sami El Khatib, Assistant Dean, Lebanese International University; Joan Ava Gillman, Lower & Middle Science Teacher, The Browning School; Liezl Thom, Media Training and Master Transformation Coach, LTC Coaching; Charles Ng, ND, Founder & Integrative Skincare Specialist, SkinEthos Clinic; Juliane Knips, Owner & Creative Director, JKFH – Juliane Knips Fashion House; Dr. Sherry Ibrahim, Founder & Visionary Leader, Springfield Learning Group; Heather Fahnestock, CEO, Anatis Paradigm & Waterview Learning Academy; and Anthony Berryhill, Owner & Founder, Elite College Hacker, whose contributions shape knowledge systems, nurture talent, and inspire future leaders across disciplines.

Community well-being, governance, and operational leadership are further strengthened by Twinkle Bahaduri, Senior Site Manager, Early Development Services (APAC), Thermo Fisher Scientific (PPD); Marva Bailer, Board Director & CEO, Qualaix and TEDx Speaker; Will Mellors-Blair, Co-Founder, Mindora and Founder, TrueMind; Christine Leja, Founder, CVO & Designer, bconnected; Tina Newsome-Lee, Esq., CPCU, VP and National Practice Lead, Travelers Indemnity Co.; Dr. Ignacio Bonasa Alzuria, Executive President & Founder, Liderarte and President, Parliament of Latin American Leaders; Dr. Sandra Kay Lee, MBA, President & Chief Executive Officer, Creative Dining Services; Valeria Sykes, Owner, Grantley Hall; and Lisa M. Hendrickson, Co-Founder, Austin Sustainability Professionals, each contributing to organisational excellence, ethical leadership, and social impact.

Healthcare innovation, civic leadership, and global governance are represented by Dr. Sunaina Shrivastava, Co-Founder & CEO, YellowFryum Inc.; Dr. Richa Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Head of Institution, University of Stirling, Ras Al Khaimah Campus, UAE; Dr. Lynda Folan, Managing Director, Inspired Development Solutions Pty Ltd.; Vidya Malkani, Managing Partner, VMC Consulting Services; Dr. Ahmed Mohsen Mohamed Sadek, Construction Manager, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC); Toyoaki Ishikawa, COO and Board Member, Atlas Technologies Corp.; Rishi Narula, Managing Partner, Bharat Hotels & Infrastructure; Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem, National Risk & Policy Director, Executive Office of AML & CTF, Government of UAE; Emmanuelle Toussaint, LL.B, President & CEO, Quebec Mining Association; Prahlad Rai Inani, Chief Financial Officer, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Group, India; and Amitabh Lal Das, Business Head & Chief Legal Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, whose leadership shapes governance, policy, infrastructure, and enterprise at a global scale.

Entrepreneurial and creative innovation is further showcased by Kristin Bone, Actress, Assistant Producer, Cinemaddict Films and Co-Executive Producer, Gaimchang3r Entertainment; Ian Glass, Founder & Head Coach, Ian Glass Fitness; Dr. Linda Salvin, MPH, PhD, President & CEO, Kayla Productions, Inc.; Shikha Rastogi, CHRO & Board Advisor, BloomCE Technology; Oluwatobi Edun, Founder & Business Coach, Edun Enterprises; and Amalia Goodwin, Global Managing Director, Adaptive Organizations, Slalom, each contributing creativity, innovation, and leadership across entertainment, wellness, corporate strategy, and global advisory domains.

Building on the legacy of the Forttuna Global 100, Game Changers 2026 recognises leaders whose influence reshapes industries, advances innovation, and drives meaningful transformation worldwide. This recognition extends beyond professional achievement to honour vision, values, and principled leadership that create lasting impact. More than an accolade, Game Changers 2026 stands as a testament to leadership that inspires progress, empowers communities, and sets new benchmarks for the future, affirming that true leadership is defined by the positive change it leaves behind.