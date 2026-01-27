SEC.co Connects Cyber Incidents to Financial and Regulatory Risk, Giving Boards and CFOs Real-Time Visibility Into Exposure

SEC.co, a cybersecurity intelligence platform focused on financial and regulatory risk, today announced the launch of its Cyber Risk Intelligence Framework, a system that connects live cyber incidents to their downstream financial, insurance, and regulatory consequences.

While most cybersecurity tools focus on technical threats — malware, vulnerabilities, and exploits — SEC.co is designed to answer the questions that matter most to executives and boards: What does this mean for revenue, compliance, and enterprise value?

The platform correlates breach activity, exposure levels, and regulatory requirements to produce a continuous view of financial risk from cyber events, enabling organizations to understand not just what is happening in their networks, but what it means for their balance sheet, disclosures, and insurance coverage.

“Cybersecurity is no longer an IT problem — it’s a financial risk management problem,” said Eric Lamanna, Vice President of Sales at SEC.co. “Boards and CFOs don’t need more alerts. They need to know how a vulnerability or breach translates into revenue risk, regulatory exposure, and insurance liability.”

Turning Cyber Events Into Business Intelligence

Recent regulatory changes, including new SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules and heightened enforcement around data breaches, have transformed how cyber incidents affect publicly traded and regulated companies. A single security event can now trigger reporting obligations, investor scrutiny, insurance claims, and legal exposure within days.

SEC.co’s Cyber Risk Intelligence Framework is designed to operate at this intersection, mapping technical incidents to business outcomes by analyzing:

Breach and vulnerability data

Company financials and revenue exposure

Regulatory reporting requirements

Industry-specific compliance standards

Insurance and underwriting risk

This allows organizations to see — in real time — how cyber events impact financial and regulatory standing.

“Security teams have always known when something was wrong, but leadership rarely knew what it meant,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “SEC.co closes that gap by translating cyber activity into the language executives and investors understand — dollars, disclosures, and risk.”

A New Control Layer for Enterprise Risk

SEC.co positions itself as a control layer between cybersecurity, compliance, and finance, allowing companies to manage cyber risk with the same rigor as credit, liquidity, and operational risk.

By continuously monitoring cyber exposure and correlating it with financial and regulatory frameworks, the platform enables:

Earlier breach detection with quantified business impact

Faster regulatory response and disclosure readiness

Improved cyber insurance underwriting and claims support

Board-level risk reporting tied to enterprise value

“The biggest shift we’re seeing is that cyber risk is now being priced, insured, and disclosed just like any other financial risk,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of SEC.co. “SEC.co exists to make that risk visible, measurable, and manageable at the executive level.”

Built for CFOs, Insurers, and Boards

Unlike traditional cybersecurity platforms that live solely inside IT and security teams, SEC.co is designed for enterprise decision-makers responsible for financial integrity and governance. The platform delivers a unified view of:

Cyber threat exposure

Compliance and disclosure obligations

Financial risk and revenue impact

Insurance and underwriting implications

This gives leadership teams the ability to proactively manage cyber risk before it becomes a public, legal, or financial crisis.

About SEC.co

SEC.co is a cybersecurity intelligence platform that connects cyber incidents to financial and regulatory risk. Designed by DEV for CFOs, insurers, and boards, SEC.co provides real-time visibility into how breaches, vulnerabilities, and compliance events affect enterprise value, regulatory exposure, and financial performance.

By translating cyber activity into business and financial impact, SEC.co enables organizations to manage cybersecurity as a core component of enterprise risk management.