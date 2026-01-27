ABBO News Launches Market Intelligence Platform With Screener, Calendars, and AI Assistant for U.S. Investors

ABBO News announced the availability of app.abbonews.com, a market-information platform built to help users track public-company activity using structured tools for discovery, scheduling, and research. The product combines a Stock Market dashboard with features such as a Stock Screener , Dividend Calendar, Earnings Calendar, and an Ai Stock Assistant aimed at streamlining how users monitor market-moving updates.

A Unified Toolkit for Tracking Public-Company Updates

ABBO News positions the platform as a consolidated workspace for market participants who want to reduce time spent switching between tools. The platform includes screening and watchlist capabilities alongside calendar-based tracking for dividends and earnings, designed to support routine monitoring and planning.

Research Signals, Ratings, and Ownership Context

In addition to calendars and screening, ABBO News highlights features intended to support context around company activity, including an Analyst Rating Aggregator , Institutional Ownership views, and Insider Transactions tracking. These modules are presented as informational tools to help users follow notable market signals and reported filings in a single interface.

Product Direction and Responsible Use

“ABBO News is focused on helping users organize market information and surface relevant signals faster,” said Hashim Ali Khan, representing ABBO News. “The goal is to make research workflows more efficient by bringing screening, calendars, ratings, and ownership context into one place.”

ABBO News noted that the platform is designed to support information discovery and monitoring and is not positioned as personalized financial advice.

About ABBO News

ABBO News develops market-information tools that organize public data into research-friendly workflows, including screening, scheduling, and signal tracking across equities coverage.

For more information, visit: https://app.abbonews.com/