TikTok Apologises After Major US Outage Triggers Widespread App Issues

TikTok’s new US owner has apologised to users after a major outage caused widespread disruption across the video-sharing app over the weekend.

TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, which now oversees TikTok’s US operations, said it was “working to restore our services following a power outage at a US data center impacting TikTok and other apps we operate.”

“We’re working with our data center partner to stabilize our service,” the company added in a post on X. “We’re sorry for this disruption and hope to resolve it soon.”

Since yesterday we’ve been working to restore our services following a power outage at a U.S. data center impacting TikTok and other apps we operate. We're working with our data center partner to stabilize our service. We're sorry for this disruption and hope to resolve it soon. — TikTok USDS Joint Venture (@tiktokusdsjv) January 26, 2026

Hundreds Of Thousands Report Glitches

Outage tracking site Downdetector said it recorded more than 600,000 reports from US users between Saturday evening and Monday.

Users reported a range of problems, including videos repeating endlessly in the “For You” feed, content failing to load, searches returning irrelevant results, and newly uploaded videos receiving “zero views.” While reports dipped overnight on Sunday, they surged again on Monday as users woke up to ongoing issues.

Some users also said creator tools were inaccessible, including features that allow creators to track advertising revenue paid out by TikTok.

CapCut Also Affected

The disruption appeared to extend beyond TikTok itself. CapCut, the video-editing app owned by TikTok, also saw thousands of user complaints logged on Downdetector during the same period.

On rival social platforms, frustrated users shared their experiences. One post on X read: “Is anyone else’s TikTok being extremely slow, showing old videos, not loading searches, and just generally broken?”

Oracle’s Role Under Scrutiny

Oracle, TikTok’s US data center partner, declined to comment on the outage.

Oracle has taken on a larger role in TikTok’s US operations following a deal finalised last week to secure the app’s future in the country. The cloud giant is one of three managing investors in TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, holding a 15% stake in the US entity.

Under the agreement tied to President Donald Trump’s approval for TikTok to continue operating in the US, Oracle is responsible for securing American user data and will inspect and retrain a separate version of TikTok’s algorithm for US users. This builds on its earlier involvement through the security arrangement known as Project Texas.

Ownership Changes Spark Speculation

The timing of the outage fuelled speculation among users that the glitches were linked to TikTok’s new ownership structure or upcoming changes to the US version of the app. However, TikTok USDS Joint Venture has attributed the issues solely to a data center power outage.

As of Monday, some users reported partial recovery, while others said problems with feeds, visibility, and creator tools were still ongoing.

Featured image credits: Pexels

