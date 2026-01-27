Youth’s Leader Singapore Official 1st Media Release to Empower Future Generations

Youth’s Leader Singapore, founded in 2007, proudly announces its first official media release as it approaches 19 years of pioneering youth leadership educational development. Recognized nationally as the incubator of future leaders, the organization has empowered and expanded the profile of more than 4,300 national young achievers, each demonstrating key successes across two or three domains through innovative frameworks, mentorship, and accredited learning pathways.

A National Incubator of Future Leaders

Since its inception, Youth’s Leader Singapore has been dedicated to nurturing young achievers into future leaders. Its programmes have consistently blended educational outcomes with practical leadership experiences, positioning the organization as Singapore’s trusted incubator of youth leadership for nearly two decades.

Launch of Mentoring Youth Leaders Academy Programme

In 2026, the organization is set to launch the Mentoring Youth Leaders Academy Programme, Singapore’s first dual qualification track. This groundbreaking initiative grooms future leaders for both higher education placements and secure leadership roles, ensuring participants graduate with credentials that reflect their academic achievements and their readiness to contribute meaningfully to society.

The new leadership programs will offer participants not only the tools to lead but also the credentials that demonstrate their commitment and achievements. This is a crucial step in ensuring that students are well-prepared for both academic and professional success.

Commitment to societal progress- My Student Leadership Roadmap Playbook

Looking ahead to its 20th anniversary in 2027, Youth’s Leader Singapore will release the My Student Leadership Roadmap Playbook, valued at $98 but offered through 20,000 complimentary downloads nationwide. This playbook provides a structured guide for students and educators, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to Singapore’s societal progress and future‑ready leadership.

A legacy of empowerment

Founder Kenny Nai Wei Yang, recently honored as Best Youth Mentor in Singapore (2026) by the Evergreen Awards, emphasized:

“Our approach has always been to empower youth with both the vision and the tools to lead. These initiatives reflect our belief that leadership is not just taught—it is lived, accredited, and shared with society.”

Kenny Nai Named Best Youth Mentor in Singapore 2026

Youth’s Leader Singapore proudly celebrates its founder, Kenny Nai Wei Yang, for being honored as the Best Youth Mentor in Singapore 2026 by the Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights Kenny’s exceptional dedication to youth empowerment, innovative leadership education, and commitment to creating scalable systems that nurture future leaders. His pioneering work in accredited leadership programs and national youth development initiatives has positioned him as a key figure in shaping Singapore’s next generation of changemakers. The award reaffirms Youth’s Leader Singapore’s standing as a leader in sustainable youth leadership education.

About Youth’s Leader Singapore

Youth’s Leader Singapore is recognized as the national incubator of future leaders, and for over 19 years has pioneered national programmes that integrated accredited learning pathways in partnership with national and international stakeholders. With 34 national records and more than 4,300 young achievers attaining success across multiple domains, its initiatives have become benchmarks of excellence, widely featured in the media, and continue to shape Singapore’s youth leadership movement and succession agenda—preparing future generations to navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

Media Contact

Kenny Nai Wei Yang

Founder & National Programme Architect

Youth’s Leader Singapore

Email: program@youthleadersg.co.site

LinkedIn: Kenny Nai LinkedIn

Website: Youth’s Leader Singapore