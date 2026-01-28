DMR News

CWS Marketing Group Schedules Two Auction Events For 22,000 Tons of Seized Aluminum By U.S. Customs

ByEthan Lin

Jan 28, 2026

More than 22,000 tons of high-grade aluminum alloys seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2017 will be sold at public auction in Riverside.

The aluminum, stored at the Amentum Consolidated Storage Facility, consists of approximately 279,000 spot-welded “pallets” made from AL356 and AL6063 alloys. Laboratory analysis confirmed the material is suitable for recycling and re-melting for use in manufacturing across industries such as aerospace, construction, automotive, and transportation.

The auctions, to be conducted by Amentum and CWS Marketing Group, will be held in two events.

The first auction is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2026, and will offer two inside lots totaling nearly 20 million pounds. The second auction, set for May 2026, will feature an outside lot of more than 24 million pounds stored in 625 shipping containers, which are included in the sale.

CBP-approved buyers may participate in person at the Riverside CSF live auction event or online via CWSMarketing.com. A refundable $100,000 good-faith deposit and proof of funds will be required for bidder registration.

Previews will be available by appointment at the Riverside facility in the week prior to each auction. Bidders must register in advance and provide a refundable deposit and proof of funds.

The controlled liquidation of this federally seized material promotes responsible asset management and supports domestic manufacturing. The recycling of aluminum saves approximately 95% of the energy required for primary production, offering substantial environmental benefits while returning forfeiture proceeds to support federal law enforcement missions and victim assistance.

For more information about CWS Marketing Group, use the contact details below:

