Thanh Huyen Truong Advances Digital Healthcare Through Blockchain Innovation and Accessible Medical Information Platforms

Digital healthcare evolution creates concerns regarding secure data sharing and privacy protection. Although electronic health records have become primary data management methods, most hospitals utilize isolated centralized systems, creating data silos that hinder collaboration while remaining vulnerable to hacking. Research explores blockchain technology for building trustworthy medical data sharing mechanisms, protecting privacy without compromising operational effectiveness.

The study implements a consortium blockchain introducing hybrid consensus algorithms combining proof-of-interest and probabilistic verification mechanisms, fairly distributing node bookkeeping rights, improving processing speed, and enhancing anti-attack capabilities. The framework incorporates multi-source random sequence generation and ring signature technology, ensuring transparent elections. Privacy protection employs layered processing and cryptographic hashing, separating patient identity from medical data while utilizing SHA-256 irreversible algorithms, generating unique identity fingerprints, and preventing complete privacy information restoration.

Evaluation demonstrates the model achieves strong performance across efficiency, security, and privacy protection, providing technical support for compliant cross-institutional data collaboration. The architecture coordinates on-chain control with off-chain encrypted storage, avoiding single-point failures while maintaining immutable auditability for healthcare data circulation requiring high concurrency, strict regulatory compliance, and robust privacy requirements.

Integration of blockchain healthcare data security research with digital health platform development demonstrates approaches that translate technical innovation into accessible public health resources. By establishing privacy-preserving data sharing methodologies while deploying trusted medical information platforms leveraging social media and medical expert networks, this work bridges technical security requirements with practical healthcare information accessibility, addressing patient data protection and health literacy advancement through scalable content delivery models.