As Utilities Prioritize Reliability, Critter Guard Sees Record Demand for Wildlife Mitigation Solutions

ByEthan Lin

Jan 28, 2026

Critter Guard, a developer of humane wildlife deterrent solutions for power infrastructure, reported significant growth as utilities expanded efforts to prevent animal-related outages. In 2025, the company’s revenue increased 477% compared to 2024, reflecting increased demand across domestic and international markets. Strong order activity has continued into 2026.

Electric utilities are increasing investment in infrastructure protection as reliability and downtime reduction remain top priorities in 2025 and moving into 2026. As part of broader initiatives commonly referred to as infrastructure hardening, grid reliability, or perfect power, utilities are strengthening systems to reduce outages and protect critical assets. One growing area of focus within these programs is wildlife mitigation.

Animal-related outages remain a persistent challenge for utilities, particularly within overhead distribution systems, substations, and transformers. Animals such as squirrels, snakes, rodents, birds, and other wildlife can access exposed electrical equipment, causing service interruptions, equipment damage, and safety risks. As utilities work to improve reliability metrics and reduce unplanned downtime, animal mitigation has become a recognized component of broader protection strategies.

Utilities are increasingly deploying Critter Guard’s Line Guard, Pole Guard, and BirdBloc products to help block animal access to overhead power lines, utility poles, and substations. These solutions are being incorporated into new and upgraded distribution substations, as well as new overhead distribution networks, supporting long-term reliability planning rather than reactive repairs.

Critter Guard’s growth in 2025 was supported by several trends within the utility sector, including the addition of new major utility customers, expanded use among existing customers, and adoption by international utilities. Repeat business increased as utilities scaled deployments across multiple service territories and asset types. These patterns indicate a shift toward standardized wildlife mitigation practices within utility infrastructure planning.

In addition to electric utilities, Critter Guard experienced increased demand from fiber optic installations, telecommunications providers, and traditional cable operators. As communications infrastructure continues to expand and co-locate with power systems, these organizations face similar challenges related to wildlife interference and service reliability. Wildlife mitigation is increasingly being considered during the design and installation phases of these networks.

As utilities continue to invest in system resilience through 2026 and beyond, wildlife mitigation is expected to remain an important consideration in efforts to protect infrastructure, improve reliability, and minimize service disruptions for customers.

About Critter Guard

Critter Guard is a humane wildlife control product developer specializing in blocking animal access to electric power lines, switches, transformers, and substations for utility companies, businesses, and homeowners worldwide. The company’s solutions help reduce animal-related outages, protect critical infrastructure, and improve safety for both people and wildlife.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

