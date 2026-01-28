Australian Investors Show Rising Interest in Life Insurance–Based Liquidity Structures, New Survey Finds

New research from Capital for Life indicates that Australians exploring international life insurance structures are increasingly motivated by access to flexible, long-term liquidity rather than traditional insurance benefits.

The Research

Insights from the Capital for Life 2026 Indexed Universal Life Buyer Survey , based on more than 1,800 verified enquiries globally, show that Australian enquiries are disproportionately focused on policy-based loan features. These structures allow individuals to access capital from within a life insurance policy without the need to sell underlying assets or disrupt long-term investment strategies.

The survey studied enquiry behaviour from 50 countries, capturing information such as investment risk appetite, existing investments held, and stated planning objectives. While interest in insurance-based liquidity solutions is evident globally, Australian enquiries stood out not only in volume, but in the nature of the research being undertaken. Early-stage enquiry behaviour frequently centred on how capital could be accessed from life insurance structures, including whether loan facilities could be used alongside long-term planning objectives.

The Findings

Australian enquiries placed a higher emphasis on sustainability, long-term usability, and loan access, rather than short-term performance assumptions.

The research suggests Australians are increasingly viewing liquidity as a planning challenge, particularly in the context of property purchases, retirement planning, and business ownership. Rather than seeking higher returns, many are prioritising mechanisms that provide optional access to capital through structured loan facilities.

This shift reflects a broader economic backdrop. Volatile equity markets, rising interest rates, and a high concentration of personal wealth in non-liquid assets such as property appear to have prompted Australians to reassess how and when capital can be accessed. Interest has increased in structures capable of providing contingent liquidity, allowing assets to be accessed when required, including at short notice, without forcing asset sales during unfavourable market conditions.

“From the Australian enquiries we see, this is not about insurance in the traditional sense,” said Carlton Crabbe, Founder and CEO of Capital for Life. “It is about control. Australians often hold wealth in property, businesses, and Superannuation structures that are not easily liquidated. Life insurance-based lending structures are being explored as a way to access lifetime capital without being forced to sell assets at the wrong time.”

Interest appears strongest among business owners, internationally surmobile Australians, and those approaching retirement who are concerned about sequencing risk and the impact of drawing income during market downturns.

Among business owner enquiries, there was a recurring focus on the need for liquidity alongside an operating business, without disrupting long-term exit strategies or ownership arrangements. For retirees and pre-retirees, policy-based loan features were commonly explored as a potential complement to traditional income strategies, particularly during periods of market stress when selling investment assets may be undesirable.

The full findings are published in the Capital for Life 2026 Indexed Universal Life Buyer Survey, which analyses enquiry behaviour and planning priorities across multiple jurisdictions. The report provides comparative insights into how different regions approach insurance-based planning structures, with particular emphasis on liquidity design and long-term sustainability.

About Capital for Life

Capital for Life is an international life insurance advisory specialising in advanced insurance-based planning structures for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The firm works with clients and professional advisers globally on retirement planning, liquidity structuring, and cross-border wealth solutions.

Its objective is to assist clients in using advanced life insurance solutions strategically, through structured guidance, detailed analysis of individual circumstances, and ongoing professional education, ensuring consistently high standards of advice.

The IUL Survey can be found at: https://www.capitalforlife.com/research/iul-survey-2026