DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Guru Printers now offers same-day booklet and catalogue printing

ByEthan Lin

Jan 28, 2026

Guru Printers, a Los Angeles-based printing firm, is pleased to announce that it now offers same-day booklet printing and catalogue printing. It believes this service will massively reduce delays for its clients and improve convenience. While most printing shops have long lead times, Guru Printers has systems and processes in place that enable it to meet short deadlines for business and private customers.

Customers looking for same-day booklet and catalog printing can choose the paper stock, page count, size and quantity of printing for their projects. They can also use a turnaround time if necessary. Guru Printers’ website has an upload option that enables customers to choose files that they want to print. Once received, the firm will begin running the print job through the printers, providing real-time pricing information for clarity and transparency.

“We’re proud to be offering our loyal customers a same-day print option for booklets and catalogues. This service will allow more businesses to react adaptably to marketing campaigns and get the physical materials they need to meet their business objectives,” explains Guru Printers. “ We want to see more firms able to operate flexibly and conduct outreach on their terms.”

Guru Printers, based in downtown Los Angeles, is dedicated to customer service and product quality. This philosophy is the driving force behind its move to offer same-day printing services, something which is rare in the industry. Guru Printers invests in state-of-the-art equipment to reduce costs and improve efficiency for the people who use its services. Its goal is to offer a simple and hassle-free printing experience that anyone can use, from start-ups to non-profits and large companies.

The company has been working in the Los Angeles area for over a decade now, providing a wide range of services including brochure printing, roll label printing, sticker printing, hang tag printing, and more. The new change in its printing lineup with same-day services is further evidence of its respect for its customers. It offers multiple pickup locations and various contact options for clients looking to manage their orders.

For more information about Guru Printers, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Australian Investors Show Rising Interest in Life Insurance–Based Liquidity Structures, New Survey Finds
Jan 28, 2026 Ethan Lin
Mr. Hao Xu Enhances Supply Chain Resilience Through Digital Transformation and Multi-Site Production Frameworks
Jan 28, 2026 Ethan Lin
As Utilities Prioritize Reliability, Critter Guard Sees Record Demand for Wildlife Mitigation Solutions
Jan 28, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801