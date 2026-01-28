DMR News

The Guesthouse Vancouver Opens in Downtown Vancouver, Offering Simple, Comfortable Private Stays on Granville Street

Jan 28, 2026

Vancouver, BC – A long-closed hotel on Granville Street has reopened with a fresh identity and a renewed focus on comfortable, well-located private accommodations. The Guesthouse Vancouver is now officially open, offering travelers a welcoming place to stay in the heart of downtown Vancouver.  

Proudly Canadian-owned and locally operated, The Guesthouse Vancouver is a sister property to Samesun Hostels, a trusted hospitality brand with more than 30 years of experience providing accommodation across Canada and the United States. While rooted in the same values of community, warmth, and approachability, The Guesthouse Vancouver is designed for guests seeking private hotel rooms in downtown Vancouver rather than shared hostel-style stays.  

Located at 1212 Granville Street, The Guesthouse Vancouver places visitors within walking distance of Vancouver’s top restaurants, bars, shopping districts, entertainment venues, and the seawall. Its central downtown location makes it an ideal choice for leisure travelers, business guests, solo travelers, and couples looking for affordable private accommodation in Vancouver.  

Rooms are designed with simplicity and functionality in mind, featuring comfortable, all-new beds, practical workspaces, and everything guests need for both short and extended visits. Shared bathrooms are at the end of each hallway, and a shared guest kitchen is available for anyone who prefers to prepare their own meals – an added convenience for travelers staying multiple nights or exploring Vancouver on a budget. As a refreshed heritage building, The Guesthouse Vancouver retains much of its original character while offering clean, thoughtfully designed private rooms for today’s travelers.  

 In addition to standard private rooms, The Guesthouse Vancouver also offers dedicated pet-friendly rooms, welcoming both dogs and cats – making it a convenient option for anyone searching for pet-friendly accommodation in downtown Vancouver.  

“Vancouver is short on budget accommodation options downtown. We are pleased to reopen this building with a refreshed design, newly furnished interiors, and a great local team. We are sure that The Guesthouse will greet thousands of guests and give them an affordable home away from home,” said Marc Weiner, President.  

The opening marks a thoughtful revival of a long-standing Granville Street building and contributes to the continued growth of Vancouver’s tourism and short-term accommodation sector. Focused on comfort, location, and approachability, The Guesthouse Vancouver offers an alternative to traditional hotels while maintaining a relaxed, guest-first experience.  

The Guesthouse Vancouver is now open and accepting reservations – book here.  

