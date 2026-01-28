Zencare Releases 2025 Mental Health Report Highlighting Shift Toward Personalized Care

Zencare today published the State of Mental Health Report 2025 , a comprehensive analysis revealing how Americans are approaching mental health care and what matters most when seeking support. Drawing on trends from Zencare’s platform usage over the past year, the report highlights evolving priorities, rising demand for specialized care, and shifting attitudes toward therapy.

Key findings from the report include:

Specialized Needs Take Center Stage: Anxiety remains the most searched therapy specialty on Zencare, with depression, trauma, relationship issues, and stress also rising sharply — suggesting users are seeking support that matches their personal experiences.

Anxiety remains the most searched therapy specialty on Zencare, with depression, trauma, relationship issues, and stress also rising sharply — suggesting users are seeking support that matches their personal experiences. Focus on Personal Fit: A growing number of therapy seekers prioritize identity traits and personal connection over insurance compatibility when choosing a therapist, signaling an emphasis on comfort and cultural understanding in the therapeutic alliance.

A growing number of therapy seekers prioritize identity traits and personal connection over insurance compatibility when choosing a therapist, signaling an emphasis on comfort and cultural understanding in the therapeutic alliance. Therapy as Proactive Wellness: The report notes increased interest in issues like stress and life transitions, pointing to a broader cultural shift toward seeing therapy not just as crisis support but as an integral part of overall well-being.

The report notes increased interest in issues like stress and life transitions, pointing to a broader cultural shift toward seeing therapy not just as crisis support but as an integral part of overall well-being. Diverse Therapy Approaches Gain Traction: Searches for varied therapy types — including EMDR, CBT, IFS, DBT, and somatic approaches — reflect rising awareness of diverse methods and a more educated client base seeking tailored treatment options.

Searches for varied therapy types — including EMDR, CBT, IFS, DBT, and somatic approaches — reflect rising awareness of diverse methods and a more educated client base seeking tailored treatment options. Geographic and Access Trends: Demand continues to vary widely by state, with urban regions showing strong engagement and rural areas indicating rising therapy needs that may outpace available providers.

“We’re seeing people approach therapy with intentionality, they want to find care that fits them, not just any support,” said Amber Ewart, Head of Marketing, “This report reflects a more nuanced and empowered mental health seeker, one who values identity alignment, specialized expertise, and proactive approaches to emotional well-being.”

The State of Mental Health Report 2025 also includes insights on preferences for therapy types and session formats, patterns in when people search for therapy, and resources readers engaged with throughout the year. By exploring these trends, Zencare aims to inform therapists, advocates, and the general public about how mental health care is evolving in the United States.