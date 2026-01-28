DMR News

Neo4ic Advances Futuristic Streetwear With Anime-Inspired, Cyberpunk Techwear Crafted in San Diego

Jan 28, 2026

Neo4ic, a San Diego–based futuristic streetwear and techwear brand, continues to gain recognition for its distinctive fusion of anime clothing, cyberpunk aesthetics, ravewear influence, and high-quality in-house production. Operating from a futuristic retail store and warehouse in San Diego, Neo4ic represents a new wave of independent fashion brands redefining what modern streetwear can stand for.

The brand is known for producing premium graphic shirts, holographic apparel, technical pants, jackets, and experimental techwear garments. Neo4ic’s designs draw inspiration from anime culture, cyberpunk futurism, underground ravewear, and advanced performance fashion, resulting in clothing that feels both visually striking and functionally intentional. Reflective prints, holographic inks, and technical fabric applications are central to the brand’s identity.

Unlike mass-produced streetwear labels, Neo4ic designs and produces much of its clothing in-house at its San Diego warehouse. This hands-on approach allows the brand to maintain strict quality control while experimenting with futuristic production techniques, limited-run releases, and innovative materials. Customers visiting the Neo4ic retail store experience not just a place to shop, but a window into the design and manufacturing process itself.

Neo4ic operates with a small, dedicated team of six people, emphasizing precision, craftsmanship, and creative discipline. This lean structure enables the brand to remain agile in the rapidly evolving techwear and futuristic fashion space while consistently delivering high-quality garments that stand apart from conventional streetwear.

Founded by Nate Khouli, a San Diego–based entrepreneur and creative director, Neo4ic was built with a long-term vision rooted in responsibility and meaning. Khouli remains actively involved in every aspect of the brand, from product design and production to brand philosophy and community engagement. His leadership reflects a belief that clothing should communicate conviction, durability, and forward thinking rather than fleeting trends.

Neo4ic’s collections appeal to those drawn to anime streetwear, cyberpunk fashion, futuristic techwear, and elevated ravewear, blending bold visuals with wearable functionality. Each piece is designed to endure both physically and conceptually, resisting disposable fashion culture in favor of intentional creation.

Neo4ic’s full collection is available online at https://neo4ic.com, with worldwide shipping and regular limited drops. As the brand continues to grow, it remains firmly anchored in San Diego, demonstrating that independent, locally driven fashion can compete globally without compromising integrity or vision.

About Neo4ic

Neo4ic is a San Diego–based futuristic streetwear and techwear brand specializing in anime-inspired clothing, cyberpunk aesthetics, ravewear influences, and high-quality technical garments. Through in-house design and production, Neo4ic creates intentional, forward-thinking apparel for those who reject the ordinary.

Ethan Lin

