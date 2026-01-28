By Rotation Partners With Uber To Enable One Hour Fashion Rentals In The UK

By Rotation has announced a partnership with Uber that allows UK users to rent outfits from nearby lenders and receive deliveries within 60 minutes, as the peer to peer fashion platform targets last minute demand and logistics challenges tied to clothing rentals.

One Hour Delivery Aimed At Local Rentals

By Rotation said the partnership will run until May 31 and offers a 10% delivery discount through Uber for users in the UK. The service enables renters to have items delivered from others in their neighbourhood via Uber within an hour.

While the discount applies across the platform, By Rotation said the partnership is particularly aimed at users renting ski gear. The company said 30% of ski renters on its platform look for same day pickup, citing the inconvenience of transporting bulky and expensive equipment as a recurring problem.

Focus On Speed And Convenience

By Rotation founder and chief executive Eshita Kabra-Davies said the partnership was developed after feedback from users highlighted the importance of delivery speed.

She said that while users value the sustainability of renting clothing, they also expect the convenience associated with online shopping. Kabra-Davies said one in four rentals on the platform are made within 48 hours of an event, describing logistics as the final barrier to wider adoption.

She referred to this demand as the “emergency economy,” describing moments when users realise they need an outfit immediately and often resort to buying new clothing as a result.

Checkout Integration And Courier Option

When users in the UK reach the checkout page for local rentals, they will see a prompt offering Uber Courier as a delivery option. By Rotation said the discount is applied automatically through a pop up banner.

Kabra-Davies said the integration allows users to choose higher quality rental items over disposable purchases because delivery times now match those of fast retail options.

Sustainability And Circular Fashion

The partnership aligns with growing interest in the sharing economy among younger consumers seeking alternatives to traditional clothing purchases. Fashion is widely regarded as one of the most polluting global industries, and rental platforms have positioned themselves as a more sustainable and cost conscious option.

Kabra-Davies said the collaboration supports a shift away from fast fashion by making rental clothing accessible within tight timeframes.

Platform Growth And Expansion Plans

Kabra-Davies launched By Rotation in 2019 and said the platform has grown to more than one million users, including public figures such as Ellie Goulding. The company said it manages luxury inventory valued at more than $100m.

She said the platform has expanded beyond fashion rentals, citing examples of users funding personal milestones through earnings generated from lending their wardrobes.

By Rotation has already launched operations in New York and is considering further expansion into the UAE as it looks to grow its international presence.

