Google Expands AI Plus Plan To More Markets With $7.99 Monthly Price In The US

Google has expanded availability of its lower priced Google AI Plus subscription, making the plan accessible in all markets where its AI plans are offered, including the United States, as the company targets a broader audience for its AI tools.

Wider Global Rollout

Google said on Tuesday that the Google AI Plus plan is now available across all supported regions, adding 35 new countries and territories. The expansion follows earlier launches in dozens of markets, which began in Indonesia last September.

Introducing Google AI Plus, our newest plan designed to empower people in emerging markets to do more with Google AI, for less.



In the US, the plan is priced at $7.99 per month. Pricing varies by region, with costs generally lower outside the US. In India, for example, the plan costs ₹399, or about $4.44 per month.

Features Included In The Plus Plan

The Google AI Plus plan provides access to Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro through the Gemini app, along with Flow’s AI filmmaking tools and research and writing features in NotebookLM. Subscribers also receive 200GB of cloud storage and can share plan benefits with up to five family members.

Google said existing Google One Premium 2TB subscribers will automatically receive access to Google AI Plus benefits over the next few days.

Positioning Between Free And Pro Tiers

The AI Plus plan is positioned as an entry level paid option above free access to Gemini and related AI services. It is aimed at users who do not require or cannot afford the more expensive Google AI Pro plan, which typically costs $20 per month.

Google said the Plus tier was initially designed for emerging markets, offering access to Gemini, Veo, and other creative AI tools at a lower price point. The company now appears to be extending that approach to more developed markets, including the US.

Competitive Context And Pricing Strategy

At $7.99 per month in the US, the Google AI Plus plan is priced to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go plan, which costs $8 per month domestically and less in some emerging markets. Both offerings are aimed at attracting large numbers of casual or first time AI users who may become long term subscribers.

Google said the plan is intended to support wider AI adoption by lowering the cost barrier for consumers interested in experimenting with generative AI tools.

Promotional Offer

For a limited time, Google is offering a 50% discount on the first two months of a Google AI Plus subscription, according to the company.

