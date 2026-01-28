American International College Expands Online EdD to Offer Greater Personalization with Academic Journey

American International College (AIC) has relaunched its online Doctor of Education (EdD) program, expanding opportunities for personalization through leadership-focused specializations and flexible project options. Designed for experienced professionals, AIC’s online EdD empowers educators, administrators, and organizational leaders to advance their careers while addressing complex challenges across education and organizational settings.

The fully online EdD program reflects AIC’s long-standing commitment to access, equity, and transformative education. Through a cohort-based learning model, students engage in collaborative, practice-driven coursework while developing advanced leadership, research, and problem-solving skills that can be applied directly to real-world contexts.

The program offers multiple concentrations, enabling students to customize their degree to their interests and career goals. Specialization options include Teaching and Learning, Educational Leadership, Higher Education, and Organizational Leadership and Development. Graduates are prepared to pursue leadership roles across K–12 education, higher education, nonprofit organizations, and corporate or community-based settings.

In addition to selecting a concentration, online EdD students can choose between a dissertation or a culminating experience (capstone) for their final project, allowing learners to shape their educational path around professional aspirations while developing meaningful, career-ready skills.

Designed with working professionals in mind, AIC’s online program can be completed in as little as two years through a focused curriculum delivered 100% online. A blend of asynchronous coursework and live sessions help students balance their education with professional and personal responsibilities—without the need for travel to campus.

The online EdD combines applied research with reflective practice, along with faculty mentorship. Students are also paired with Accountability Partners, creating a collaborative community where peers support each other through regular check-ins, goal setting, and dialogue. This partnership model encourages active engagement, shared learning, and steady progress, helping students stay motivated and connected throughout their doctoral journey.

“The relaunched online EdD reflects AIC’s mission to prepare leaders who are equipped to drive meaningful change,” said Dr. Susan Henrichon, EdD. Dean of the School of Education. “By offering flexible, personalized pathways and a fully online format, the program meets learners where they are while supporting their long-term professional growth.”

Graduates of AIC’s online EdD program develop the skills and expertise to lead in instructional, administrative, and policy-focused roles, empowering them to cultivate progress across schools, districts, organizations, communities, and beyond.

Learn more about AIC’s online Doctor of Education (EdD) program at https://online.aic.edu/programs/online-edd

About AIC

American International College (AIC) is a trusted and recognized institution with a long-standing history of making quality education accessible to learners from diverse backgrounds. AIC’s goal is the same as it was 140 years ago — to provide access to quality education for personal growth and professional success.