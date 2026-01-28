DMR News

Convert.FAST Launches Bulk AI Transcription Powered by GroqCloud and OpenAI Whisper

ByEthan Lin

Jan 28, 2026

Tools Fast Group today launched bulk AI audio transcription on Convert.FAST, a tool that transcribes audio files faster than most converters take just to change formats.

Using Groq’s GroqCloud inference platform and OpenAI’s Whisper V3 large model, Convert.FAST processes a 60-minute audio file in approximately 30 seconds. Users can batch up to 1,000 files simultaneously and receive transcripts as Word documents, PDFs, subtitles, or plain text.

“AI capabilities have been impressive for years, but speed has always been the bottleneck,” said Stewart Celani, founder of Tools Fast Group. “Groq makes AI practical for real workloads. We’re putting that in people’s hands — 60 minutes free every day, no signup required.”

Beyond Raw Transcription

Convert.FAST doesn’t just output raw text. Each transcript is post-processed using machine learning to produce naturally flowing text with proper paragraph segmentation — ready to use without manual cleanup.

About GroqCloud

Groq builds inference infrastructure for real-time AI. The company developed the Language Processing Unit (LPU) — purpose-built hardware delivering AI inference with dramatically lower latency than GPU-based systems. The platform serves over 2.8 million developers and leading Fortune 500 enterprises. In December 2025, Nvidia entered a licensing agreement with Groq, reportedly valued at over $20 billion.

About OpenAI Whisper

Whisper V3 Large is OpenAI’s most accurate speech recognition model, trained on 680,000 hours of multilingual audio. It supports transcription across 99+ languages with near-human accuracy, handling real-world audio reliably — from podcasts to conference calls to field interviews.

Key Features:

  • Process up to 1,000 audio files simultaneously
  • Full transcription in ~30 seconds per hour of audio
  • ML-powered paragraph segmentation for readable output
  • 99+ languages supported
  • Output as plain text, Word, PDF, Markdown, EPUB, or SRT/VTT subtitles
  • Supports MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG, WebM, and 20+ formats
  • 60 minutes free daily — no signup required
  • Paid plans from $9/month for 166+ hours monthly

About Tools Fast Group

Tools Fast Group builds fast, privacy-focused file processing tools for professionals who work with files at scale. The company operates Convert.FAST, Compress.FAST, and the Tools.FAST network from Adelaide, Australia

For more information about Convert.FAST, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

