AML Watcher launches TruRisk, An AI-Powered Screening Agent That Delivers 0% False Positives in AML Compliance

AML Watcher today announced the launch of TruRisk, an AI-powered screening agent designed to help compliance teams identify likely true positives faster while reducing irrelevant name-match results earlier in the screening process.

Traditional screening tools very often depend on name-based matching. Searches can return large volumes of alerts that require manual checks, added documentation, and repeated justification before a case can be closed. This creates operational bottlenecks for MLROs as well as compliance teams, slows onboarding, and causes to divert attention from cases that require escalation.

TruRisk is built to reduce that friction at the same point where it usually begins. The agent analyzes screening results using the identifiers provided during the search, such as date of birth, location, and other available attributes, so similarity on name alone does not drive screening outcomes. This capability enables reviewers to handle the most relevant results earlier and reduce repetitive false-positive clearing.

“False positives remain one of the most persistent pain points in AML operations,” said Khurram A., Founder of AML Watcher.

“TruRisk helps teams move reviews forward faster by prioritizing results that show stronger alignment with the identifiers provided during screening, while keeping accountability with the compliance function.”

Why AML compliance teams need TruRisk

Compliance teams are expected to scale screening operations as volumes grow, without losing consistency in strong oversight and review standards. TruRisk supports this transition through practical improvements that fit established screening workflows.

Reduces irrelevant name-match results at the initial screening stage

Shortens manual review cycles for common-name and high-similarity alerts

Supports faster onboarding decisions without weakening reviewer oversight

Helps MLROs and compliance teams prioritize cases that need escalation

TruRisk reduces up to 90% of the review time without removing human control over decision making. Final outcomes remain with compliance teams, and TruRisk is designed to provide supporting context that makes reviews faster and documentation more consistent.

Availability

TruRisk is available as a paid add-on. Existing clients can enable TruRisk through their Account Manager. New prospects can request access by directly contacting AML Watcher’s team.

About AML Watcher

AML Watcher is a RegTech company that provides AML screening and decision support for financial institutions and regulated businesses. It supports screening workflows across key risk domains and helps compliance teams improve review consistency and documentation.

Media contact

Rimal Khan

Brand Manager, AML Watcher

Email: RimalKhan@amlwatcher.com

Location: 8 The Green #16077, Dover, DE 19901

https://app.copyleaks.com/report/ji1pd41yu64xa5ek/preview?key=ncfy5s8yc32gbdkm&viewMode=one-to-many&contentMode=html&sourcePage=1&suspectPage=1&showAIPhrases=false