MergersandAcquisitions.net Expands Advisory and Market Intelligence Coverage to Houston, Texas

MergersandAcquisitions.net, a leading provider of M&A market intelligence, buyer-seller matchmaking, and transaction advisory services, today announced the expansion of its platform and services into Houston, Texas. The move toward Houston, Texas mergers and acquisitions reflects continued growth in middle-market deal activity across Texas and increasing demand for localized M&A data, insights, and advisory resources in one of the nation’s most active transaction hubs.

Houston remains a strategic market for mergers and acquisitions, driven by a diverse economy spanning energy, industrial manufacturing, logistics, healthcare services, and technology-enabled businesses. By expanding into the Houston metro area, MergersandAcquisitions.net aims to provide business owners, private equity firms, independent sponsors, and strategic acquirers with deeper regional coverage and more targeted transaction intelligence.

“Our expansion into Houston is a natural next step as deal volume and complexity continue to rise across Texas,” said Ryan Schwab, Managing Director of MergersandAcquisitions.net. “Houston is home to a dense concentration of founder-owned businesses, private capital, and strategic buyers. Our goal is to give these stakeholders clearer visibility into market trends, valuations, and transaction opportunities—while supporting better-informed decisions on both the buy-side and sell-side.”

The Houston expansion includes enhanced regional market reporting, sector-specific M&A insights, and improved access to transaction data tailored to Texas-based companies and investors. MergersandAcquisitions.net will continue to publish in-depth research, deal trend analysis, and practical guidance designed to support business owners and deal professionals navigating acquisitions, exits, recapitalizations, and growth strategies.

This growth aligns with the platform’s broader mission to modernize how M&A intelligence is delivered—bridging data, advisory insight, and real-world transaction expertise into a single, accessible resource for the middle market.

About MergersandAcquisitions.net

MergersandAcquisitions.net is a market intelligence and insights platform focused on middle-market mergers and acquisitions. The company provides data-driven research, sector analysis, and transaction insights for business owners, investors, and advisors involved in buy-side and sell-side M&A activity across the United States.