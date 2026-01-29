AA Lock and Key now offers 24-hour response to residents and businesses in Carmarthenshire

AA Lock and Key, a long-established and highly trusted locksmith company founded in 2009 in Bristol, is proud to announce the expansion of its professional locksmith services into Carmarthenshire and across South West Wales. Customers in Carmarthen can now access a 24-hour, fast-response Carmarthenshire locksmith service.

Owned and led by Craig, a Master Locksmith and recognised entrepreneur with over 20 years of locksmithing experience, AA Lock and Key bring a proven reputation for quality, reliability, and professionalism to South West Wales. Craig has personally completed thousands of locksmith jobs, earning a gleaming reputation for honest advice, expert workmanship, and customer-first service.

AA Lock and Key now offer a dedicated Carmarthenshire locksmith service, providing emergency lockouts, lock repairs, lock replacements, and security upgrades for both residential and commercial customers. The service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, ensuring fast and efficient assistance whenever it’s needed.

Craig is particularly well known for his expertise in lock picking and Non-Destructive Entry (NDE), specialising in gaining access without unnecessary damage wherever possible. This advanced skillset has consistently saved customers time and money while protecting doors and locks from avoidable damage.

In addition to his technical locksmith expertise, Craig has received entrepreneurial awards recognising his business achievements within the locksmith industry, highlighting not only his hands-on skill but also his leadership, professionalism, and ability to build high-quality locksmith services.

AA Lock and Key was originally established in Bristol in 2009, where the company built a strong and loyal customer base. While Craig is now focused on expanding services across South West Wales, Bristol continues to be fully supported by a team of hand-selected, highly skilled locksmiths, ensuring customers there continue to receive the same high standards of service.

“I’m now based in Carmarthenshire and focused on building a strong, reliable locksmith service across South West Wales,” said Craig, owner of AA Lock and Key. “At the same time, our Bristol customers are looked after by trusted locksmiths I’ve personally selected. This allows me to concentrate on delivering fast, professional service to customers in Carmarthen and the wider region – they can call 0784 666 2889 for immediate assistance.”

The company’s first locksmith job in Carmarthenshire has already received outstanding feedback, highlighting the level of service local customers can expect. Seren Jenkins, following an emergency call-out in the area, left a five-star review:

“Massive thanks to Craig at AA Lock and Key! I got locked out and he was with me in about 10 minutes. He picked the lock instead of drilling it, so there was no damage at all. Great price, friendly service, and very reliable. Highly recommended in Carmarthenshire.”

As a local Carmarthenshire locksmith, AA Lock and Key place strong emphasis on rapid response times, non-destructive entry, and clear, competitive pricing. The company understands how stressful lock-related emergencies can be, which is why a true 24-hour emergency locksmith service in Carmarthen is always available – customers can call 0784 666 2889 for immediate assistance.

AA Lock and Key provide a full range of locksmith services throughout Carmarthenshire, including home and business lock changes, uPVC door and window lock repairs, burglary repairs, and general security advice, all carried out using high-quality parts and proven techniques.

For more information on fast, professional, and reliable locksmith services in Carmarthenshire, customers are encouraged to use the following contact details: