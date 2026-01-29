MarketersMEDIA Newswire Launches AI Performance Report for Press Release Distribution

MarketersMEDIA Newswire announced the launch of AI Performance tracking, a new section in distribution reports that shows whether press releases are discoverable across Google AI Overview (Gemini), ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude.

As AI-powered search continues to reshape how people find information, companies using press release distribution need to know if their news is reaching these platforms. The new AI Performance section answers that question directly, giving businesses clear insight into whether their content is indexed and eligible to appear in AI-generated responses.

“Getting your content discovered by AI starts with making sure these platforms can find and index it,” said Daniel Tan, CEO of MarketersMEDIA. “If your content isn’t picked up by these platforms, it can’t show up in AI answers. If it is picked up, it becomes eligible when people ask questions related to your business. We built this feature to give companies that clarity.”

The AI Performance section checks discoverability and indexation status across the four platforms. While AI citations are prompt-dependent, meaning they vary based on how users phrase their questions, indexation serves as the foundation. Without it, content simply can’t appear.

The feature is available now as part of every distribution report, with no additional cost to clients. Companies can log in to their MarketersMEDIA dashboard and view AI Performance data for all press releases sent through the platform.

MarketersMEDIA continues to focus on practical tools that help businesses understand and improve their media reach. AI Performance tracking joins existing distribution analytics, giving clients a complete picture of how their news travels across traditional media outlets and emerging AI channels.

To learn more about building AI citations with press releases through MarketersMEDIA, visit https://marketersmedia.com .