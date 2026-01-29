DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

MarketersMEDIA Newswire Launches AI Performance Report for Press Release Distribution

ByEthan Lin

Jan 29, 2026

MarketersMEDIA Newswire announced the launch of AI Performance tracking, a new section in distribution reports that shows whether press releases are discoverable across Google AI Overview (Gemini), ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude.

As AI-powered search continues to reshape how people find information, companies using press release distribution need to know if their news is reaching these platforms. The new AI Performance section answers that question directly, giving businesses clear insight into whether their content is indexed and eligible to appear in AI-generated responses.

“Getting your content discovered by AI starts with making sure these platforms can find and index it,” said Daniel Tan, CEO of MarketersMEDIA. “If your content isn’t picked up by these platforms, it can’t show up in AI answers. If it is picked up, it becomes eligible when people ask questions related to your business. We built this feature to give companies that clarity.”

The AI Performance section checks discoverability and indexation status across the four platforms. While AI citations are prompt-dependent, meaning they vary based on how users phrase their questions, indexation serves as the foundation. Without it, content simply can’t appear.

The feature is available now as part of every distribution report, with no additional cost to clients. Companies can log in to their MarketersMEDIA dashboard and view AI Performance data for all press releases sent through the platform.

MarketersMEDIA continues to focus on practical tools that help businesses understand and improve their media reach. AI Performance tracking joins existing distribution analytics, giving clients a complete picture of how their news travels across traditional media outlets and emerging AI channels.

To learn more about building AI citations with press releases through MarketersMEDIA, visit https://marketersmedia.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Meta To Charge Developers For AI Chatbots On WhatsApp In Regulated Markets
Jan 29, 2026 Jolyen
Tesla To End Model S And Model X Production As Company Shifts Toward Autonomy
Jan 29, 2026 Jolyen
BKA Content Launches SEO Digital Marketing Academy on Skool
Jan 29, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801