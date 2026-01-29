Grid My Business Improves Local SEO Reporting with Performance Metrics

Grid My Business today announced the release of its Performance Metrics update, which tracks how customers discover and interact with businesses in local search.

The update has also been added to the Business Profile Report for internal review or external sharing.

The Performance Metrics feature consolidates engagement and conversion data into a single view, making it easier to review performance trends and customer actions.

The update includes:

Total engagement trends that show changes in customer interactions over time

that show changes in customer interactions over time Search impressions measured across desktop, mobile, and Google Maps

measured across desktop, mobile, and Google Maps Visitor actions that include phone calls, direction requests, and website clicks

that include phone calls, direction requests, and website clicks Conversions that cover bookings, food orders, and menu interactions

that cover bookings, food orders, and menu interactions Top search keywords that drive discovery of a business profile

that drive discovery of a business profile Flexible date ranges that support weekly, monthly, yearly, or custom analysis

This release complements other recent Grid My Business updates, including:

Keyword Ranking History that provides a chronological view of keyword movement across dates and locations

that provides a chronological view of keyword movement across dates and locations Bulk Action that enables updates to be applied across multiple Google Business Profiles from a single interface

Together, these updates are intended to give users more context around local performance, from visibility and ranking changes to real customer behavior.

“Understanding performance is about more than rankings alone,” said Mark Gan, Community Manager at Grid My Business. “By connecting visibility data with real customer actions inside our reports, users can better see what is working and make more informed decisions about their local SEO efforts.”

Businesses and agencies can learn more about the Performance Metrics update at https://gridmybusiness.com

