DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Grid My Business Improves Local SEO Reporting with Performance Metrics

ByEthan Lin

Jan 29, 2026

Grid My Business today announced the release of its Performance Metrics update, which tracks how customers discover and interact with businesses in local search. 

The update has also been added to the Business Profile Report for internal review or external sharing.

The Performance Metrics feature consolidates engagement and conversion data into a single view, making it easier to review performance trends and customer actions.

The update includes:

  • Total engagement trends that show changes in customer interactions over time
  • Search impressions measured across desktop, mobile, and Google Maps
  • Visitor actions that include phone calls, direction requests, and website clicks
  • Conversions that cover bookings, food orders, and menu interactions
  • Top search keywords that drive discovery of a business profile
  • Flexible date ranges that support weekly, monthly, yearly, or custom analysis

This release complements other recent Grid My Business updates, including:

  • Keyword Ranking History that provides a chronological view of keyword movement across dates and locations
  • Bulk Action that enables updates to be applied across multiple Google Business Profiles from a single interface

Together, these updates are intended to give users more context around local performance, from visibility and ranking changes to real customer behavior.

“Understanding performance is about more than rankings alone,” said Mark Gan, Community Manager at Grid My Business. “By connecting visibility data with real customer actions inside our reports, users can better see what is working and make more informed decisions about their local SEO efforts.”

Businesses and agencies can learn more about the Performance Metrics update at https://gridmybusiness.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Meta To Charge Developers For AI Chatbots On WhatsApp In Regulated Markets
Jan 29, 2026 Jolyen
Tesla To End Model S And Model X Production As Company Shifts Toward Autonomy
Jan 29, 2026 Jolyen
Puddle Pool Services Announces Expansion To San Antonio, TX
Jan 29, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801