EasyJet Told To Drop £5.99 Carry On Bag Claim After ASA Ruling

EasyJet has been instructed to stop advertising carry on baggage fees as available “from £5.99” after failing to show evidence that passengers can routinely bring a suitcase on board at that price.

Advertising Claim Challenged By Watchdog

EasyJet was investigated by the Advertising Standards Authority after consumer group Which? raised concerns about wording on the airline’s website.

The ASA said customers would reasonably understand the claim to mean that a large cabin bag could be purchased for £5.99. Which? argued that airlines often promote low headline prices while adding extra fees, particularly for baggage.

Lack Of Evidence For Lowest Price

In its ruling, the ASA said it expected EasyJet to provide evidence showing that large cabin bags could be booked for £5.99. The airline did not supply such evidence.

The regulator said consumers would interpret the wording to mean that large cabin bags were available at that price across a significant number of routes and dates. As a result, the ASA ruled that the claim was misleading and told EasyJet not to use it again.

EasyJet Response And Website Changes

EasyJet said it aims to give customers clear information about pricing and said the page was intended to display factual information on fees and charges. The airline said £5.99 represented a starting price for adding carry on bags and was accurate on several routes.

It argued that because no bags were available for less than £5.99, the claim was not misleading. EasyJet also said it was not able to provide specific figures to the ASA because cabin bag prices depend on demand, availability, route, and booking time.

Following the ruling, EasyJet updated its website to state that fees vary depending on demand, route, flight date, and time of booking, and that customers will see the exact price at the point of purchase.

Consumer And Industry Reaction

Travel expert Simon Calder said baggage fees on some budget airlines can significantly increase the overall cost of travel. He said adding a standard cabin or checked bag on certain routes could raise the total journey cost by as much as 165%.

He added that passengers who want to bring more than a small personal item could end up paying more for baggage than for the ticket itself.

Which? said its research found that typical EasyJet cabin bag prices were around five times higher than the £5.99 figure. Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said airlines often rely on low headline fares and then charge high prices for standard cabin bags.

He said the ASA ruling was justified and urged travellers to consider airlines that include cabin bags in the ticket price, which may be cheaper overall.

Consumer rights expert Jane Hawkes said the issue extends beyond EasyJet and warned that unclear baggage pricing can undermine customer confidence.

Wider Regulatory Context

Last year, lawmakers in the European Union voted in favour of forcing airlines to allow passengers to bring a carry on bag weighing up to 7kg on board free of charge. The measure has not yet taken effect and still requires approval from EU member states.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

