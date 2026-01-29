LuxGroup Unveils Amiral Vietnam’s First Boutique Luxury Cruise Line on The Saigon River and The Southern Coastline

LuxGroup Launches Amiral Vietnam’s Boutique Luxury Cruise

Award-winning LuxGroup, a pioneer in luxury travel and hospitality across Vietnam and Asia, has unveiled Amiral® , Vietnam’s first luxury boutique river–sea cruise brand. Combining cultural immersion, personalized journeys, and sustainability, Amiral® offers travelers a distinctive way to experience Vietnam’s waterways and heritage.

On a warm morning along the Saigon River, Dr. Phạm Hà observed a small group of travelers step aboard a newly designed vessel. For him, this was more than the launch of a cruise line, it represented a vision nurtured over two decades. Founded in 2005 with a single laptop and the belief that “luxury is culture,” LuxGroup has grown into a consortium of “small giants,” employing 300 people across five continents and shaping experiences that reflect its guiding principles: Passion, Purpose, People, Planet,, Profit, Place, Partnership, and Prosperity.

Amiral® marks a new chapter for the company. Designed not as a conventional sightseeing service but as a cultural initiative, the brand highlights Vietnam’s river heritage for an international audience. Its debut on the global stage is set for ITB Berlin 2026, signaling Vietnam’s expanding role in experiential travel.

The brand draws inspiration from history. Its name honors the Amiral Latouche-Tréville, the vessel that departed Saigon in 1911 carrying Nguyễn Tất Thành, later known as President Hồ Chí Minh. “Amiral is not merely a cruise product,” explains Dr. Phạm Hà. “It is a cultural expression of Vietnam on water. Luxury guided by culture and purpose creates meaningful experiences for travelers and communities alike.”

Amiral® operates through a three-tier fleet strategy:

Amiral Explorers® offers high-agility speedboat journeys to locations such as the Củ Chi Tunnels and Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, combining ecological education with cultural and historical context.

“The brand will officially launch on 5 June 2026, marking the 115-year milestone since the 1911 departure from the Saigon River of a young kitchen helper—who would later become Hồ Chí Minh.”

Each itinerary emphasizes intimate and exclusive experiences. Day cruises accommodate no more than 99 guests, while overnight vessels feature 25–50 cabins, ensuring personalized service and a consistent focus on cultural engagement. Onboard programs such as SÔNG SHOW® a must-see cultural experience — live & immersive on the Saigon River, highlight Vietnamese art, history, and culinary heritage, providing a layered and meaningful perspective for travelers.

Sustainability is central to Amiral®’s philosophy. The brand prioritizes responsible access to iconic sites, environmental education, and conservation practices. Its commitment to a zero-plastic policy and a net-positive impact by 2030 reflects LuxGroup’s ongoing dedication to balancing luxury with environmental stewardship.

The launch of Amiral® represents a cultural statement as much as a tourism initiative. By connecting travelers to Vietnam’s rivers, history, and local communities, the cruise line advances heritage tourism on a global stage. The phased release of vessels ensures that every journey is thoughtfully curated, blending culture, comfort, and environmental responsibility.

LuxGroup’s broader reputation in the luxury travel sector is reinforced by recognition from respected industry bodies, including World Travel Awards, Travel + Leisure Asia, Condé Nast Traveler, and Travelife Sustainability Certification. These acknowledgments reflect a consistent commitment to excellence in hospitality, cultural engagement, and sustainability practices.

Amiral® offers travelers a perspective beyond traditional sightseeing, emphasizing connection, storytelling, and immersive experiences. By aligning luxury with culture and purpose, the brand fosters meaningful engagement between guests and the communities they visit. Each journey demonstrates how boutique river–sea cruising can create lasting memories while respecting local heritage and the environment.

With Amiral®, LuxGroup positions Vietnam as a leader in experiential tourism, demonstrating how thoughtfully designed travel experiences can celebrate culture, support communities, and deliver sustainable luxury.

Quote from Dr. Phạm Hà, Founding President & CEO, LuxGroup®:

“Luxury travel today is no longer about hardware, it is about the heartware.”

“Twenty or thirty years ago, luxury was defined by five-star hotels, first-class flights, luxury restaurants, yachts and beautiful vehicles. Today, those are simply expected, they are the software of travel, not its soul. True luxury now lies in connection: in experiences that touch the heart, awaken memory, and create a genuine bond between travelers and place. At LuxGroup®, we design world class journeys that go beyond comfort and spectacle, journeys that leave guests not only impressed, but changed.”

About LuxGroup

Founded in 2005, LuxGroup is a leading luxury travel and hospitality company based in Vietnam. Known for its cultural focus and commitment to sustainability, LuxGroup offers a wide range of bespoke travel experiences, shaping the future of tourism in Vietnam and across Asia. With a diverse portfolio of services, LuxGroup continues to set the standard for luxury and cultural immersion in the region.

