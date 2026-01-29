BKA Content Launches SEO Digital Marketing Academy on Skool

BKA Content is pleased to announce the launch of its SEO Digital Marketing Academy on Skool. After more than 15 years of working in SEO, the agency is taking the leap and moving into the education space, enabling more people to understand how search engine optimization works in 2026 and beyond.

“We want to give clients all of the DIY SEO courses and training they need to be successful in business,” explains BKA Content. “Ultimately, business owners are looking for their website to be found by the right people, traffic that turns into leads and sales and measurable results. That’s where our SEO Digital Marketing Academy comes into the picture. It gives clients a better sense of what matters and what to prioritize, and how they can measure their progress without second-guessing everything.”

BKA Content built its new SEO academy as a place to teach business owners, marketers, and entrepreneurs what works in SEO and digital marketing today. The BKA Content Skool community is meant to be practical and holistic. Learners cover things like content, SEO strategy, AI search, local SEO and visibility, all step-by-step. Then the team shows them how to apply what they’ve learned directly on their own websites.

Ideally, the course is for business leaders who aren’t ready for SEO services agencies and would prefer to keep their marketing in-house. It’s a system designed to keep them in control while maintaining lower marketing costs.

Those interested in joining the SEO Digital Marketing Academy can either join the free membership or the premium membership. Free membership provides access to the community as a whole, along with a large library of digital marketing and DIY SEO videos. It’s a place where people can learn and ask questions.

Premium membership provides access to all courses, which includes content marketing, local SEO, AI search, and more. It also features weekly Q&A sessions where learners can bring questions about their website and content. BKA Content’s team works through strategies and problems in real time to deliver actionable results.

