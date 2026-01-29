Vulkan Air Marks 28 Years of Operations as Demand Grows for Time-Critical Cargo Charters

Vulkan Air marked 28 years of continuous operations, pointing out the growing importance of time-critical and outsize air cargo charters as industries contend with tighter timelines, remote project sites and ongoing supply chain uncertainty.

Founded in 1997, the company has focused exclusively on non-scheduled cargo charter services, serving clients whose freight cannot move through standard commercial channels. Over nearly three decades, Vulkan Air has operated through multiple industry cycles, including periods of economic volatility, regulatory change and the post-pandemic reshaping of global logistics networks. The company’s longevity reflects a business model built around technical capability, operational flexibility and long-term client relationships based on tailored service, rather than volume-driven freight.

“Time-critical logistics is no longer an exception reserved for emergencies,” said Victor Zelenyuk , founder and chairman of Vulkan Air. “For many industries, it has become a baseline requirement. Our 28 years of operations demonstrate continued relevance in an environment where delays carry significant financial and operational consequences.”

Vulkan Air specializes in the transport of heavy, outsize and high-priority cargo, including mining machinery, oil and gas tools, aerospace components (including some flights for the SpaceX program, transporting Falcon rocket family parts), aircraft-on-ground parts, satellite systems, urgent automotive equipment and humanitarian relief supplies. These missions often involve remote or infrastructure-limited destinations where conventional freighters face operational constraints.

While the company’s core operations are centered in Europe, its charter activity spans North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. This geographic reach allows Vulkan Air to support multinational energy projects, mining operations and industrial deployments that require rapid response and direct routing.

A defining feature of Vulkan Air’s operation is its reliance on AN26 cargo charter services. The AN-26 aircraft’s rear loading ramp and internal crane system allow for the transport of bulky, long or single-piece cargo that cannot be easily disassembled. The aircraft’s ability to operate from short or minimally equipped runways provides access to locations where larger jet freighters cannot operate efficiently, reducing the need for complex ground logistics.

The company maintains its aircraft through its own approved maintenance organization in Slovakia, which also services third-party operators. This in-house capability supports operational reliability and enables Vulkan Air to manage highly specialized aircraft to modern safety and performance standards. All flight operations are conducted under European regulatory oversight, with accreditation from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

In 2025, Vulkan Air completed a series of charter missions that reflect current demand patterns in time-sensitive logistics. These included the transport of critical oilfield equipment from Paris to Deadhorse, Alaska; industrial chemicals from Spain to Bolivia ; and a five-ton, single-piece cancer treatment system delivered for hospital use. The company also supported a multi-country concert tour across Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia, coordinating complex schedules and venue-specific delivery requirements.

Additional missions involved urgent aircraft-on-ground parts deliveries to several African destinations and the movement of mining equipment to remote sites in Canada , where ground access was limited. According to the company, these flights highlight the continued reliance on specialized charter operators for cargo that must move quickly and directly, without intermediate handling.

Beyond operational activity, 2025 also marked a significant technical milestone. Vulkan Air completed a deep modernization and cockpit upgrade of its second AN-26 freighter, bringing the aircraft to RNP-1 navigation standards. This upgrade improves navigational precision and expands the aircraft’s operational capability in controlled airspace.

Only two AN-26 aircraft worldwide are equipped with this level of modernized avionics, and Vulkan Air holds the supplemental type certificate for the modification. This certification allows the aircraft to operate to and from the United Arab Emirates under current regulatory requirements, an uncommon capability for this aircraft type.

“All avionics upgrades were designed and implemented using our internal engineering resources,” Victor Zelenyuk said. “That approach allows us to enhance the operational life of proven aircraft while meeting modern navigation and safety standards.”

Industry analysts note that demand for time-critical cargo has broadened beyond traditional emergency use. Energy infrastructure development, aerospace manufacturing schedules, mining operations and remote construction projects increasingly rely on non-scheduled charters to mitigate delays and manage risk. In this environment, operators with specialized aircraft, experienced crews and technical autonomy play a stabilizing role within global supply chains.

Vulkan Air’s operational continuity is also tied to organizational stability. The company reports that long-serving flight crews and technical staff remain central to maintaining consistent standards across diverse mission profiles. Members of the founding family are gradually assuming operational responsibilities, supporting continuity while adapting to evolving regulatory and market conditions.

As global logistics networks continue to face geopolitical uncertainty, infrastructure limitations and compressed delivery windows, Vulkan Air’s 28-year record reflects sustained specialization rather than expansion for its own sake. The company positions itself as a long-term partner for clients whose cargo demands exceed the capabilities of conventional freight services.

About Vulkan Air

Vulkan Air is a specialist air cargo charter operator based in the United Arab Emirates, providing bespoke, non-scheduled transport solutions for outsize and time-critical cargo. Founded in 1997, the company operates primarily in Europe, with global reach across North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

Vulkan Air operates EASA-accredited AN-26 freighter aircraft supported by its own approved maintenance organization in Slovakia. The company serves clients in the energy, mining, aerospace, automotive, humanitarian and industrial sectors, delivering cargo to complex and remote destinations worldwide.