Patreon Pushes Back On Apple Subscription Mandate As New 2026 Deadline Is Set

Patreon has criticised Apple’s requirement that all creators on its platform move to a subscription billing model, after Apple set a new transition deadline of November 1, 2026, citing concerns about policy changes that Patreon says disrupt creators’ ability to plan long term.

Apple Mandate Targets Legacy Billing

Patreon said the change will affect about 4% of creators who are still using its legacy billing systems. Apple’s mandate requires all subscriptions sold through Patreon’s iOS app to use Apple’s in app purchase system.

Apple first announced the requirement in 2024, warning that Patreon risked removal from the App Store if it did not comply. Apple argued that Patreon’s handling of some subscription payments outside its in app purchase framework bypassed the company’s commission structure.

Shifting Timelines And Earlier Extensions

Under the original plan, Patreon said creators would be moved to subscription billing starting in November 2024. Creators were given the option to raise prices to offset Apple’s fees, or delay the transition until November 2025 if more time was needed. However, those who delayed would not be able to offer subscriptions through the iOS app until they adopted Apple’s billing system.

In May last year, Patreon adjusted its approach following changes to App Store guidelines that stemmed from the Epic v. Apple court ruling. The company enabled creators to link to web based payment options from within its app and told creators that the November 2025 deadline no longer applied.

Patreon now says that Apple’s decision to reinstate a deadline, this time set for November 2026, has added confusion after creators were previously told the timeline had been relaxed.

Patreon Criticism Of Policy Reversals

While confirming it will comply with the new requirement, Patreon said Apple’s repeated changes have made it difficult for creators to manage their businesses.

In a blog post, Patreon said it strongly disagrees with Apple’s decision and described the new deadline as the third policy shift affecting creators in the past 18 months. The company said it had proposed alternative tools that would allow creators using legacy billing to transition at their own pace, but those proposals were declined.

Tools To Support The Transition

Patreon said it has developed tools to help creators manage the shift to subscription billing. These include a benefit eligibility tool that shows which members have paid or are scheduled to pay, tier repricing tools, and gifting and discount options to provide flexibility.

The company also said it plans to introduce annual only memberships before the November 2026 deadline.

Creators can access further details about the transition plan through Patreon’s website.

Featured image credits: Davide Bonaldo via Dreamstime.com

