Design911 Celebrates ‘Excellent’ Rating Via Independent Review Site Trustpilot

Design911 , a leading supplier of Porsche parts , rebuilds and restorations, has been rated ‘Excellent’ with a score of 4.7 out of 5 on the well-known Trustpilot site, which verifies all submissions to ensure they reflect authentic customer experiences.

To date, the company, which has been trading since its launch by founder Karl Chopra in 1995, has received 19,095 reviews, with many highlighting the quality of the aftermarket and performance parts supplied, the simplified ordering process and the knowledge of the Design911 team.

The Statistics Behind Design911’s Status as a Respected Porsche Specialist

Known for sourcing rare, unusual parts and for the genuine passion for Porsche that underpins its work, Design911 supplies retail and trade clients across the UK and Europe with an extensive range of components, operating warehouses in Essex and the Netherlands.

Alongside its ‘Excellent’ rating on Trustpilot, the firm has shown why its customer support is so often remarked upon, with a 99% reply rate to negative reviews within one week, demonstrating a focus on proactively resolving issues and correcting problems.

Of the reviews submitted, 83% give Design911 a top score of five out of five, with the 4.7 overall rating on Trustpilot calculated based on how recently reviews were shared and the quality of the reasons provided for the selected score.

The platform summarises frequently mentioned phrases, and reports that the most talked about aspects include:

Fast delivery

Excellent product quality

Positive customer service experiences

Quick and simple ordering processes

All Trustpilot reviews are independently verified, and companies are not permitted to add paid-for reviews, hide negative comments, or offer any incentive for customers to leave a rating, making the review site one of the most widely trusted for reliable insight into any company a consumer may be considering buying from.

Design911 Responds to Updated Review Scoring on Trustpilot Platform

Anthony Malone, Head of Sales Strategies from Design911 said, ‘It’s amazing to see that over 19,000 customers and clients have taken the time to leave a comment. We’re incredibly grateful for this effort, including to the very small proportion who perhaps haven’t been 100% satisfied, because it’s massively important to have the opportunity to put things right.

Design911 has always been a family, and as an employee-owned business, we take real pride in representing our company and doing everything possible to ensure every single customer is delighted with the service they receive, and being independently rated ‘Excellent’ is a brilliant achievement for our entire teams, from the office to the showroom and the workshop.

Rest assured that we read all reviews, recognise our colleagues who have gone above and beyond, and look at what we can do to continually improve, such as making information on our FAQs pages more visible or highlighting compatibility advice that some buyers may have skipped.

We’ve also noted that some consumers might be unaware of tariffs imposed locally by their customs and border officials and have added notices about this to our checkout process to ensure anyone who isn’t sure whether the relevant authorities will raise a duty charge can make informed decisions.’

The Background of Design911

Design911 was first launched in 1995 by Karl Chopra as a small, specialised business sourcing rare Porsche parts. In the 20+ years since, the company has grown exponentially, now with a team of technicians, engineers, restoration professionals and bodywork experts working alongside sourcing teams, customer service advisers and a trade sales department.

Today, the firm operates two distribution warehouses to serve customers in the UK and the EU and has begun building a collection that promises to be among the largest nationwide private showrooms of rare and collectable Porsches. It shares regular podcasts and behind-the-scenes streams, while also hosting community events and social get-togethers.

In 2024, Chopra announced a decision to transfer 75% of the company’s ownership to the staff with an employee trust that ensures Design911 will continue to be independent. The move was also a way to reward the loyalty of the people behind the brand who have contributed to its success and Excellent rating.

Design911 supports customers in the UK, EU and world-wide to include USA, Spain , Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

