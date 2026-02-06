Goldcity Medical Center, a multidisciplinary healthcare and wellness provider serving the Rotterdam region, today announced the continued expansion of its medically supervised hair transplantation services, supporting patients seeking safe, professional hair restoration solutions with structured consultation and aftercare.

Hair loss remains a widespread concern affecting both men and women, often influencing confidence and overall wellbeing. In response to growing demand across Europe for natural-looking outcomes and medically responsible care, Gold City is reinforcing its patient pathway for hair restoration by integrating consultation, treatment planning, and post-procedure follow-up within a broader medical framework.

A Medical Approach to Hair Restoration

Goldcity Medical Center emphasizes that hair transplantation should be treated as a medical procedure rather than a purely cosmetic service. The center’s hair restoration pathway begins with clinical screening and a candidacy assessment to ensure patients receive medically grounded guidance, realistic expectation setting, and clear long-term planning.

This structured approach includes:

Medical consultation and candidacy screening

Donor area evaluation and graft planning

Hairline design aligned with natural growth patterns

Tailored procedure planning based on hair type and density

Follow-up support and recovery guidance

For individuals researching medically supervised Hair transplantation options in the Netherlands, the center highlights the importance of choosing a provider that prioritizes patient safety, transparency, and ethical consultation standards.

Strengthening Patient Support and Aftercare

Goldcity Medical Center also noted that aftercare plays a critical role in long-term results and patient satisfaction. Even when the technical procedure is performed successfully, the healing phase and post-treatment guidance can significantly impact graft survival, recovery comfort, and final density.

The center’s expanded service focus continues to include structured aftercare education and post-procedure monitoring, such as:

Scalp hygiene and recovery instructions

Support for managing redness, swelling, or irritation

Guidance on protecting the scalp from friction and sun exposure

Ongoing check-ins during the regrowth period

Hair restoration results typically develop gradually. It is common for transplanted hairs to shed within the first weeks before regrowth begins. Many patients observe visible improvement after approximately six months, with full results developing closer to twelve months.

Meeting Growing Demand for Responsible Hair Transplantation in the Netherlands

With increasing interest in hair restoration procedures in the Netherlands, Goldcity Medical Center is positioning its offering as a medically supported pathway that aligns hair transplantation with broader health and wellness planning. Patients are increasingly seeking clinics that deliver not only results, but also structured care, proper medical supervision, and reliable follow-up.

More information about dedicated treatment pathways and patient-focused service direction is available via Hair transplantation .

About Goldcity Medical Center

Goldcity Medical Center is a multidisciplinary medical and wellness provider based in Capelle aan den IJssel, serving the Rotterdam region. The center provides integrated healthcare services focused on patient safety, professional supervision, and long-term well-being.