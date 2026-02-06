London-based agency Ink Digital wins UK Search Award for Best Use of Search in Travel and Leisure

Ink Digital , a digital marketing and SEO specialist, has been named the winner of Best Use of Search – Travel/Leisure SEO (Small) at the prestigious UK Search Awards 2025. The award highlights the firm’s important work with Girl Guides to the World, a platform that assists women travellers with tailored content and guidance for destinations globally.

The judges commended the campaign for its “exceptionally well-structured” approach and the fact it showed “clear strategic thinking.” According to their analysis, it successfully demonstrated how it is possible to “achieve great results on a small budget.”

The project’s goal was straightforward yet ambitious. It was designed to elevate the organic visibility of enterprises in the women-focused travel niche to increase inquiries and bookings, and enhance conversion rates while remaining affordable and prioritising high-impact activities.

Ink Digital begins by learning more about clients’ ideal traveller personas and mapping how these specific audiences research and plan trips. This deep understanding of the buying cycle lets it avoid broad, high-level tactics, like chasing after high-volume keywords.

The team also adjusts site structures to align with typical customer journeys, minimising friction at every stage. This, the agency claims, leads to high-quality, user-centric content that addresses customer pain points, from answering awareness-level traveler questions to pushing site visitors closer to booking actions.

During this process, Ink Digital focuses on building connections between their SEO efforts and tangible business outcomes, something that is sadly lacking in the industry. By highlighting success in areas like customer inquiries and revenue growth. Ink Digital avoids surface-level metrics that look good on paper but don’t deliver real results.

Ultimately, this latest award confirms the success of Ink Digital’s distinctive SEO processes for the travel, hospitality and B2B sectors. By focusing on measurable and easy-to-define objectives like ROI, attribution modeling, and CRM integration, it’s able to deliver results without forcing customers to lock into long-term contracts.

About Ink Digital

Ink Digital was set up during COVID-19 after founder Michael Ryan transitioned from working in-house in the travel industry to an agency-based approach. Supporting travelers from day one, his brand is now recognised for its exceptional travel SEO and guidance.

