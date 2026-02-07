Top-Rated HVAC Company, Third Coast HVAC, AC & Furnace Repair, Releases 2026 Seasonal Maintenance Guide for Year-Round Comfort in Wisconsin

Third Coast Heating and Cooling is proud to announce the release of its 2026 seasonal maintenance guide. According to Sam Curro, the founder of Third Coast HVAC, AC & Furnace Repair, the guide, which outlines key commercial and residential HVAC tips for year-round home comfort in Germantown and Brookfield, is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to educate homeowners on their home heating and cooling systems.

Founded and headquartered in Germantown and Brookfield, Wisconsin, Third Coast Heating and Cooling has established itself as the go-to HVAC company for forced-air HVAC systems, furnace and AC repair and installation , maintenance and tune-ups, indoor air quality solutions, and commercial HVAC services. The veteran-owned HVAC company with 40 years of combined experience has become the region’s top choice, garnering 5-star ratings and reviews for its expert craftsmanship and superior customer service.

With Wisconsin’s extreme weather, which is defined by harsh winters and increasingly hot summers, Third Coast Heating and Cooling’s expert technicians urge homeowners to pay extra attention to their home HVAC systems. The newly released guide is based on their 40+ years of experience serving Germantown, Brookfield, and all of Southeast Wisconsin.

“Until they start struggling with high energy bills and unexpected system failures, most homeowners don’t spare their HVAC systems a second thought after installation,” said Curro. “Our guide is curated to help Wisconsin residents avoid costly repairs and emergencies by teaching them how to keep their systems fully functional and their homes comfortable regardless of the season.”

In the guide, experts from Third Coast Heating and Cooling put together tips for keeping furnaces in top shape during winter, optimizing air conditioning for hot Wisconsin summers, improving indoor air quality, and maintaining balanced indoor humidity. The guide also outlines the importance of using smart HVAC technology, scheduling regular maintenance, and working with local HVAC experts who understand the weather demands of Wisconsin. Among the recommendations, Third Coast Heating and Cooling highlights the importance of replacing air filters every 1-3 months, scheduling professional inspections, installing smart systems for optimized heating and cooling schedules, and upgrading to high-efficiency brands like Trane, Bryant, Carrier, Aprilaire, and Honeywell.

In addition to providing HVAC strategies to keep homes comfortable year-round in Wisconsin’s extreme weather, the guide also highlights the short- and long-term benefits of keeping HVAC systems in tip-top shape. Curro and his team explain that regular inspection and maintenance are the key to enjoying efficient, reliable, and cost-effective heating and cooling solutions in areas with extreme weather. This understanding has informed the creation of the Third Coast Plus+ HVAC Maintenance Plan for homeowners in Milwaukee, Waukesha, and surrounding areas. The top-rated HVAC company has designed an HVAC Care plan that offers homeowners two tune-ups a year, priority scheduling, round-the-clock emergency service, 24 hour customer support, and exclusive offers.

Third Coast HVAC, AC, and Furnace repair has built its reputation on deep knowledge of Wisconsin, a team of certified technicians, and its dedication to customer outcomes and transparent pricing. With this new guide for Wisconsin homeowners, Third Coast Heating and Cooling reaffirms its commitment to empowering customers with knowledge of their HVAC systems so they can make informed decisions about their home heating and cooling.

“We have built our top-rated installation and repair services on our understanding of the unique needs of our community because we believe that true comfort is about peace of mind,” added Curro. “Our guide aims to give homeowners a better understanding of their systems and what those systems need to keep functioning while our maintenance plan gives them confidence in their systems and our team.”

Visit Third Coast Heating and Cooling to access its seasonal maintenance guide and sign up for the Third Coast Plus+ HVAC Maintenance Plan. Homeowners and businesses across Germantown, Brookfield, Waukesha County, Milwaukee, and Washington can also call 262-264-8626 to schedule a consultation or a professional HVAC inspection.