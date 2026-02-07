Breaking Barriers in Business Funding

After retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010, where he served in roles ranging from Gas Turbine Systems Engineer to Correctional Counselor and Substance Abuse Counselor, Garganera faced a familiar challenge for many entrepreneurs: securing financing. Despite a disciplined, mission-focused career, he experienced repeated rejections from traditional banks due to credit history, lack of collateral, and rigid lending criteria. These experiences highlighted a gap in the financial system and inspired him to create TGL Innovations.

From 2010 to 2022, Garganera lived in the Philippines while rebuilding his career and exploring alternative business opportunities. In 2023, he returned to California and began studying nontraditional funding methods, including business lines of credit, revolving credit, and working capital solutions. These strategies prioritized speed, flexibility, and access without requiring business owners to give up equity. By 2024, he successfully applied these approaches to fund TGL Innovations itself, creating a proof of concept for other entrepreneurs facing similar barriers.

Mission-Driven Funding Solutions

TGL Innovations is dedicated to helping businesses that traditional lenders often overlook, including startups, companies with prior bankruptcy, or those with challenging credit histories. Eligibility is based on practical business criteria: a minimum of one month in operation and either $17,000 in monthly revenue or $200,000 in annual revenue, ensuring solutions are accessible to viable businesses while remaining effective.

“Our goal is to ensure entrepreneurs can access the capital they need without sacrificing equity or navigating slow bank processes,” said Garganera. “If you are willing to fight for your business, we fight alongside you to secure funding quickly and efficiently.”

The TGL Difference: Military Discipline Meets Funding Expertise

TGL Innovations combines financial expertise with the discipline and values of military service:

Veteran-Owned: Every client interaction is guided by integrity, mission focus, and commitment to results.

Fast Decisions: Unlike traditional banks, TGL delivers funding decisions within 24 hours and capital is often disbursed within seven days.

Equity Protection: Entrepreneurs retain full control of their business, avoiding unnecessary equity dilution.

Tailored Solutions: Funding strategies are customized for diverse industries including service-based businesses, e-commerce, retail, construction, healthcare, restaurants, technology startups, and real estate investors.

TGL Innovations: Best Small Business Funding Specialist in Woodland Hills of 2026

At Evergreen Awards, we proudly honor companies that demonstrate exceptional expertise and service in their industries. TGL Innovations has been recognized as Best Small Business Funding Specialist in Woodland Hills of 2026 for their unwavering commitment to helping entrepreneurs access funding while maintaining control of their businesses.

Structured Approach for Fast, Transparent Results

TGL Innovations employs a structured, client-focused process to ensure speed, transparency, and optimal funding outcomes:

Listen and Assess: The company evaluates the client’s business, financial status, and funding goals to design a strategy that meets their specific needs.

Navigate the System: Leveraging a network of trusted lending partners, TGL connects businesses with options traditionally unavailable from banks.

Quick Execution: Funding decisions are made in 24 hours, with capital delivered in under a week.

Transparent Practices: Clients receive clear guidance on options, terms, and fees, ensuring informed decisions without hidden costs.

Client Eligibility and Target Audience

TGL Innovations focuses on businesses that face challenges in accessing capital through conventional channels. Typical clients include:

Entrepreneurs turned down by multiple banks

Startups or businesses operating for at least one month

Owners with prior bankruptcy or credit challenges

Companies seeking expedited access to funding while retaining full ownership

By focusing on these criteria, TGL ensures its resources and expertise deliver maximum impact for clients ready to grow, maintain operations, or invest in new opportunities.

Meet the Founder: Remel Garganera

Remel Garganera combines extensive military experience with entrepreneurial expertise. His Navy career instilled discipline, strategic thinking, and mission-focused execution, skills he now applies to help small business owners navigate complex funding landscapes. Having personally overcome the challenges of accessing capital, Garganera built TGL Innovations as a solution for entrepreneurs facing similar obstacles.

Outside the office, Garganera enjoys extreme sports, including skydiving and bungee jumping, along with traveling, hiking, and swimming, reflecting his commitment to challenge and personal growth.

Core Values Guiding TGL Innovations

TGL Innovations operates under four guiding principles:

Integrity First: Honest, transparent client interactions ensure solutions are communicated clearly and alternative recommendations are offered if a solution is not feasible.

Speed and Efficiency: Quick decision-making and fund disbursement allow businesses to capitalize on growth opportunities without delay.

Mission-Driven Service: The company acts as a partner in overcoming financial obstacles, putting client success at the center of every engagement.

Protecting Ownership: Solutions are designed to provide capital without compromising equity or long-term business potential.

Getting Started with TGL Innovations

Entrepreneurs interested in exploring funding options can access free consultations to evaluate eligibility and strategies. TGL emphasizes no upfront fees, quick decisions, and preserving business ownership. Funding solutions can support payroll, equipment purchases, day-to-day operations, or strategic growth initiatives, all while avoiding high-interest debt.

About TGL Innovations LLC

Headquartered in Woodland Hills, California, TGL Innovations LLC is a veteran-owned business funding brokerage. Founded by U.S. Navy veteran Remel Garganera, the company specializes in rapid deployment funding solutions for startups and small businesses. TGL Innovations provides customized strategies, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, and 0% business credit cards, designed to overcome barriers many businesses face in accessing capital.

