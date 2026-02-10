Clym Releases New Findings Showing Most U.S. Websites Overlook Key Digital Regulations

Clym announced today that new analysis reveals widespread gaps in how U.S. businesses understand privacy, accessibility, and data governance requirements. According to Cisco’s 2024 Data Privacy Benchmark Study, only a small portion of organizations fully understand which privacy regulations apply to their operations, while the WebAIM Million 2024 report shows that 95.9 percent of major homepages fail basic accessibility checks.

Together, these findings indicate that many companies continue to rely on outdated assumptions that do not reflect the regulatory expectations governing today’s online environment.

According to Clym , business exposure often stems from the belief that local operations create local obligations, despite growing global interaction on the modern web. Even small companies may collect information or receive traffic from jurisdictions with strict privacy or accessibility rules, creating obligations they may not be aware of.

Researchers have also noted rising public concern around data use, yet many organizations lack the governance structures needed to support responsible digital operations.

Clym reported that misunderstandings remain a major contributor to risk. Businesses often assume they are exempt from certain regulations based on size, geography, or the presence of a cookie banner, even though many frameworks apply based on behavior rather than intent.

As digital tools transmit data across borders and accessibility expectations continue to strengthen, companies may unknowingly fall under multiple regulatory regimes at once.

To help organizations evaluate their exposure more effectively, Clym offers Clym Compass , a free assessment tool. Clym Compass analyzes a website and business profile to provide a tailored overview of which privacy, accessibility, and data governance requirements may be relevant.

The tool evaluates more than 150 regulatory frameworks and incorporates user demographics, operational characteristics, and website factors to generate a clear regulatory snapshot.

Clym emphasized that Compass does not replace legal guidance, but it gives organizations a practical starting point for understanding their obligations in an increasingly complex environment.

Many businesses struggle to identify relevant regulations due to fragmented rulemaking and the global nature of online engagement. By offering a data-driven assessment, Clym aims to reduce uncertainty and help companies prioritize next steps within their broader digital compliance strategy.

As U.S. privacy laws expand, international enforcement accelerates, and accessibility litigation rises, Clym noted that the ability to understand regulatory triggers is becoming essential for organizations of all sizes.

Even businesses that operate locally often end up engaging with a global audience online. Clym noted that taking a proactive look at regulatory exposure with tools like Compass can give organizations a clearer starting point as they work to navigate today’s increasingly complex digital landscape.