Naoris Protocol Inks Mova Chain Deal at Abu Dhabi Event with Aqua Labs Investments

Naoris Protocol recently formalized a strategic partnership with Mova Chain at a high-profile signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant advancement in decentralized payment infrastructure. The event, attended by members of the UAE Royal Family, underscored the growing convergence of blockchain technology, institutional finance, and national-level digital asset initiatives.

The collaboration establishes the foundation for a secure, decentralized payment and settlement system, leveraging Naoris Protocol’s post-quantum, trustless cybersecurity infrastructure and Mova Chain’s blockchain capabilities.

In addition to payments, the teams will engage with state-level and institutional stakeholders to explore secure stable token and real-world asset (RWA) initiatives, aligned with compliant custody, settlement, and regulatory frameworks. These discussions aim to support scalable, on-chain financial systems that meet institutional security and governance requirements.

The signing ceremony brought together leadership from both organizations and institutional partners to mark the collaboration and outline a shared roadmap for secure, compliant digital finance. Attendees at the signing ceremony included General Inge Kampenes – Major General and Head of the Cyber Defence of Norway (2017–2022), Brigadier-General Carlos Ribeiro – Former Chief of Portuguese Armed Forces Communications and Information Systems, H.E. Salaheddine Mezouar – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco 2013 – 2017, Avag Avanessyan – Vice Minister of Finance of Armenia, Armen Nurbekyan – Vice Chairman of Central Bank of Armenia, Neil Callaghan – CEO of Pilot Singa, Lord Carmine Villani – Board Member of Saudi Crown Holdings and the founder of MFO.

This ceremony comes just weeks after Naoris confirmed Mova’s strategic investment, alongside plans to launch secure card and payment infrastructure that embeds decentralized security validation into every step of the payment and settlement workflow. This approach embeds real-time, quantum-resistant security into payments infrastructure, creating a new standard for trust, resilience, and compliance across digital and traditional finance.

This initiative highlights the use of blockchain technology to modernize capital markets, improve transparency, and enable compliant access to tokenised real-world assets at a global scale.

”Naoris and Mova are firmly aligned on a mission to build institution-grade financial infrastructure that remains resilient as cryptographic standards evolve,” said David Carvalho, Founder & CEO of Naoris Protocol. “By integrating decentralized validation at the transaction layer, we’re helping build systems that are resilient by design, and ready for quantum-era threats and institutional scale.”

“As part of our long-term ecosystem alignment between Naoris Protocol and MOVA,” said Wael Muhaisen, the CEO of Mova Chain. “This milestone expands community participation and strengthens a secure, post-quantum, and institutional-grade multi-chain ecosystem.”

Naoris Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic security infrastructure designed to protect digital systems from emerging cryptographic threats posed by quantum computing. At the core of the protocol is dPoSec (Decentralized Proof of Security) — a unique post-quantum consensus model that enables continuous, distributed security validation across financial infrastructure, blockchains, devices, and applications without introducing central points of failure.

In 2025, Naoris Protocol was cited in an independent research submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on post-quantum financial infrastructure as a reference model for quantum-resilient blockchain systems, marking a notable signal of regulatory relevance as global institutions assess quantum readiness.

Following the recent investment, Mova and Naoris will pursue a phased integration of infrastructure, embedding Naoris’ post-quantum security and validation mechanisms into Mova’s financial stack while preserving protocol-level independence and open-network principles.

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is a Sub-Zero Layer, post-quantum infrastructure protocol built to complement the entire Web3 stack. It transforms the ecosystem by enabling native resistance to quantum threats—without requiring hard forks. Within the modular stack, Naoris acts as a foundational layer that upgrades existing cryptographic systems to post-quantum standards. Backed by investors including Tim Draper and advised by global technology and cybersecurity leaders, Naoris Protocol secures financial institutions, enterprises, governments, and decentralized ecosystems against an accelerating landscape of threats.

About Mova

Mova is a decentralized blockchain network focused on scalable, secure, and permissionless infrastructure through community governance and ecosystem-driven innovation. Backed by Aqua.

About Aqua Group

Aqua Group — including Aqua 1 Foundation, Aqua Labs, and affiliated entities — is a leading digital infrastructure and blockchain investment ecosystem, and one of the largest strategic investors in the space, including a $100M investment in the governance tokens of Trump-backed World Liberty Financial.

Disclaimer: All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.