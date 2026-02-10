Dr. Trina Wilson Announces Aligned & Abundant Journal Release

Empowering Entrepreneurs Through Reflection and Strategy

Dr. Trina R. Wilson, transformation coach and strategic planner, announces the release of her latest book, Aligned & Abundant: The 2026 Entrepreneurship Affirmation Journal, now available on Amazon. The journal is designed to support vision-driven entrepreneurs, founders, and leaders in building sustainable businesses rooted in clarity, faith, and intentional growth.

Aligned & Abundant is both a reflective journal and a strategic leadership companion. It guides readers to prioritize personal alignment over hustle culture, fostering business growth without burnout. The journal combines affirmations, reflective prompts, and mindset recalibration exercises to encourage leaders to make decisions guided by intuition and faith, rather than pressure or exhaustion.

“In this season of entrepreneurship, grinding harder is no longer the answer,” says Dr. Wilson. “Aligned & Abundant was created to help leaders expand wisely, leading from clarity, discipline, and overflow instead of depletion.”

Features That Encourage Growth and Well-Being

Aligned & Abundant includes practical tools designed to support mental, emotional, and strategic growth. Readers will find a 30-day self-care challenge, personalized self-care bucket lists, goal and habit planning tools, mental health check-ins, mind-body exercises, open journaling spaces, letters to self, and affirmations.

These tools are intended to help entrepreneurs release the pressures of constant overextension while cultivating a sustainable CEO mindset. Each component of the journal supports both personal reflection and professional strategy, emphasizing alignment between purpose and profit.

Dr. Wilson’s approach is unique in integrating professional counseling expertise with entrepreneurial guidance. By blending psychological, spiritual, and practical frameworks, the journal addresses the full spectrum of challenges faced by modern leaders.

A Thoughtful Alternative to Hustle Culture

Aligned & Abundant represents a shift away from traditional ideas of success based solely on productivity. The journal encourages leaders to focus on intentional growth and self-care. Readers are prompted to explore their personal and professional goals in ways that prioritize long-term well-being over short-term output.

The book also encourages reflection through writing exercises that help leaders identify personal values, assess business strategies, and track progress toward meaningful goals. These exercises aim to create a balance between internal clarity and external achievement.

Dr. Wilson notes, “This journal is about helping leaders align with their true purpose while cultivating peace, clarity, and sustainable growth. It is not about working harder; it is about working wiser.”

Upcoming Releases and Future Projects

Aligned & Abundant is the first of several planned releases from Dr. Wilson in 2026. Her next journal, Finding Your Calm After the Storm, is a trauma-focused resource that provides guided exercises for emotional healing, grounding, and inner-child work.

These resources complement Dr. Wilson’s counseling practice at LIFE Counseling and Assessment Center, where she works with individuals, families, and entrepreneurs to align personal values with actionable strategies for success.

Availability and Access

Aligned & Abundant: The 2026 Entrepreneurship Affirmation Journal is available now on Amazon and at major wellness and self-help book retailers. Additional information on Dr. Wilson’s work, including her counseling practice, speaking engagements, and other publications, can be found on her official website and social media platforms.

About Dr. Trina R. Wilson

Dr. Trina R. Wilson is a licensed social worker, therapist, and author committed to helping individuals, entrepreneurs, and leaders align purpose, faith, and strategy to achieve holistic wellness, personal growth, and sustainable success. She holds five degrees, including a PhD in Theology, and has been appointed by the governor of Georgia to multiple executive board positions.

Through her counseling practice, motivational speaking, and writing, Dr. Wilson empowers others to lead with clarity, confidence, and self-trust. Her work focuses on creating tools and strategies that integrate professional, personal, and spiritual development.

