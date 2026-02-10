DMR News

Licensed Social Worker Releases “Textbook Memoir” Bridging Trauma Theory and Lived Experience

Feb 10, 2026

A New Resource Redefining Trauma Education

Charlietta D. Owens, a Licensed Graduate Social Worker and Certified Trauma Professional, has released Trauma Theory & Testimony, an innovative work that challenges traditional approaches to trauma education by blending scholarly frameworks with personal narrative. Designed for educators, students, social workers, and survivors alike, the book offers a deeply humanized approach to understanding trauma-informed care.

Unlike conventional trauma texts that separate theory from lived experience, Trauma Theory & Testimony places the two in direct conversation. Owens integrates developmental and psychological theories from scholars such as Freud, Maslow, Erikson, and Piaget with her own life experiences, illustrating how trauma theory manifests in real lives rather than remaining abstract or clinical.

“Trauma is often discussed, but not always deeply understood,” Owens says. “This book is meant to show how theory comes alive in real human experiences. It’s both a teaching tool and a testimony.”

Bridging Academia, Survival, and Systems

Drawing from more than a decade of professional experience working with individuals and families impacted by homelessness, addiction, mental health challenges, and systemic trauma, Owens brings a rare dual perspective to the field. As a former child welfare client and person who’s been exposed to trauma, she offers insight into how trauma intersects with development, identity, and structural inequities including racism and incarceration.

Each chapter pairs lived experience with theory, inviting readers to engage with trauma education on a more personal and reflective level. The result is a resource that speaks not only to professionals, but to anyone seeking a deeper understanding of how trauma shapes lives across the lifespan.

“I didn’t write this book to relive my past,” Owens explains. “I wrote it to reframe it—to contribute to a more informed, compassionate, and accountable approach to trauma education.”

Beyond the Book: Expanding Trauma-Informed Education

In addition to the release of Trauma Theory & Testimony, Owens has developed a limited time free non-clinical, trauma-informed educational course that is aligned with the book’s themes. The course is available at https://tictrainingsbytoph.podia.com/. The training extends trauma theory beyond therapeutic and academic settings, making foundational trauma-informed knowledge more accessible to communities, organizations, and individuals outside of clinical spaces.

About the Author

Charlietta D. Owens, MSW, LGSW, CTP, is a Licensed Graduate Social Worker and Certified Trauma Professional based in Minnesota. Her work centers on trauma-informed care, education, and advocacy, with a focus on individuals and families impacted by complex trauma and systemic barriers. Through her writing, teaching, and publishing work, Owens seeks to humanize trauma theory and elevate lived experience as a valid and necessary source of knowledge.

About The Owens Publishing House LLC

The Owens Publishing House LLC is committed to creating educational and narrative resources that center lived experience, equity, and trauma-informed practice. Through books, courses, and advocacy initiatives, the agency supports readers, students, and change agents who believe survival stories are powerful tools for learning, healing, and leadership.

Media Contact:

Charlietta D. Owens
Email: theowensph@gmail.com
Author Website: YourPainMyTrauma.com
Website: YPMTmovement.com

Book Trailer: https://youtube.com/shorts/IWSQMA0ev7U?si=253wPI3FrJATrWVq

Social Media:
Instagram: @yourpainmytrauma
TikTok: @yourpainmytrauma

