Odyssey Math Tuition Expands Hybrid Math Tuition Model with Standalone E-Learning for Secondary and JC Students in Singapore Math Tuition Landscape

Odyssey Math Tuition, a leading tuition provider of math tuition in Singapore, today announced the full rollout of its standalone e-learning Singapore Math Tuition courses as part of its hybrid learning model. The proprietary OMT Math Tuition E-Learning System offers unlimited, self-paced access exclusively to Secondary 1 through Junior College 2 students, complementing in-person small-group classes and supporting the centre’s mission to inspire lasting passion for mathematics.

The e-learning platform provides comprehensive resources aligned with the Ministry of Education (MOE) syllabus for O-Level and A-Level mathematics. Features include introductory concept videos, topical quizzes with instant feedback, extensive recorded math tuition lessons, and customizable study plans. Students can access these tools anytime, enabling repeated practice on challenging topics, progress tracking, and targeted revision without rigid schedules.

This development builds on the centre’s established hybrid approach, where in-person sessions deliver personalized guidance in small groups, and digital resources extend learning beyond class hours. The standalone option allows greater flexibility for students balancing school, co-curricular activities, and self-study, particularly beneficial for Secondary and Junior College learners preparing for high-stakes national examinations.

Central to Odyssey Math Tuition’s approach is the belief that students who develop a genuine love for mathematics are more likely to achieve sustained academic success and deeper understanding. Unlike many traditional math tuition centres in Singapore that focus primarily on rote memorization, speed drills, or exam-oriented pressure tactics, Odyssey Math Tuition emphasizes enjoyment as the foundation for mastery. Founder and Principal Math Tutor Mr. Justin Tan has cultivated this philosophy since establishing the centre in 2013 while an undergraduate at the National University of Singapore.

“Mathematics should feel like an adventure, not a chore,” said Mr. Justin Tan. “When students find joy in solving problems—through clear explanations, creative real-world connections, engaging activities, and celebrating small victories—they build resilience, curiosity, and confidence. This passion-driven method leads to stronger conceptual grasp and better performance in exams, as well as a positive attitude toward the subject long-term.”

The centre’s nurturing environment promotes kindness, independent thinking, and mutual respect among students. Small class sizes ensure individualized attention, allowing tutors to address misconceptions patiently and present multiple problem-solving methods. Real-world examples and interactive elements turn abstract concepts into relatable “magic,” helping students shift from math anxiety to enthusiasm.

While the e-learning system targets Secondary 1 to JC 2 (covering Elementary Math, Additional Math, H1, and H2 syllabi), Odyssey Math Tuition continues to offer comprehensive in-person tuition across all levels, including primary school programs focused on PSLE preparation. This full-spectrum coverage—from Primary to Junior College—ensures continuity for students transitioning between educational stages, with consistent emphasis on building enjoyment and understanding.

The launch aligns with broader trends in Singapore’s education sector, where demand for flexible, high-quality math tuition remains strong amid the competitive academic environment. By making premium math tuition resources available on-demand, Odyssey Math Tuition supports busy families seeking effective ways to reinforce learning without additional scheduling burdens.

Testimonials from students highlight the impact of this combined approach. Many report improved grades alongside renewed interest in math, crediting clear breakdowns of complex topics and the freedom to revisit materials at their own pace. Parents appreciate the reduced stress from accessible revision tools that encourage independent study and self-motivation.

Odyssey Math Tuition’s growth reflects its commitment to evolving with student needs. Recent milestones include the opening of a larger physical centre in September 2025, ongoing team expansion with experienced math tutors, and preparations for further enhancements in 2026, such as AI-driven personalization in online courses. These steps aim to scale the passion-focused model while maintaining quality.

As Singapore’s tuition industry continues to expand—valued at approximately S$1.8 billion—the centre positions itself as a leader in student-centered math education. By prioritizing enjoyment alongside rigorous MOE-aligned content, Odyssey Math Tuition helps learners not only excel in examinations but also develop a lifelong affinity for mathematics.

About Odyssey Math Tuition

