Wealthrive Announces Strategic Addition of Tax Strategist Richard Huynh to Its Growing Team

Wealthrive Enhances Tax Expertise with Strategic Hire of Richard Huynh

Wealthrive, a premier tax strategy firm for high-net-worth entrepreneurs, has announced the hiring of Richard Huynh as its new tax strategist. With over 12 years of experience in tax law, entity structuring, and estate planning, Huynh brings valuable expertise to Wealthrive’s growing team. His appointment reflects the firm’s continued commitment to offering cutting-edge, customized tax strategies designed to optimize the wealth of entrepreneurs and business owners.

Huynh’s extensive background spans prestigious global firms, including Ernst & Young (EY) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), as well as specialized boutique law practices and the dynamic startup environment. With a diverse skill set that includes tax-efficient entity structuring, income tax planning, and business succession strategies, Huynh is poised to significantly enhance Wealthrive’s ability to provide proactive, forward-thinking tax solutions to clients.

A Unique Opportunity to Elevate Wealthrive’s Proactive Approach

Wealthrive’s approach to tax planning is anything but conventional. Rather than treating tax strategy as a once-a-year task, the firm integrates tax planning into every decision its clients make, year-round. By offering tailored tax solutions before liabilities arise, Wealthrive enables clients to maximize their wealth-building potential, minimize tax exposure, and protect their assets across generations.

The addition of Richard Huynh bolsters this approach, ensuring that Wealthrive’s clients continue to receive the most sophisticated, proactive tax strategies available. Huynh’s expertise will help Wealthrive deliver an even more refined, hands-on approach to tax planning, ensuring that each client’s unique financial landscape is fully understood and optimized.

From Large Firms to Dynamic Startups: A Diverse Career Path

Richard Huynh brings a wealth of experience that spans both large multinational firms and fast-paced startup environments. His work at Ernst & Young and PwC provided him with a solid foundation in traditional tax strategy, while his experience as an in-house tax attorney at a startup offered him firsthand knowledge of the specific needs of growing businesses.

Huynh’s ability to navigate both the complexities of large-scale tax strategy and the nimble, high-impact needs of entrepreneurs makes him uniquely qualified to support Wealthrive’s mission. His experience will be pivotal in providing clients with innovative solutions to tax challenges, tailored to their evolving needs.

Huynh earned his bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University, followed by an LL.M. in Taxation from Golden Gate University. His academic credentials, paired with his diverse industry experience, make him an ideal fit for Wealthrive’s forward-thinking team.

Strengthening Wealthrive’s Commitment to Comprehensive Wealth-Building

By integrating thoughtful tax planning with investment, business, and estate considerations, Wealthrive helps clients improve efficiency and strengthen both their personal and business wealth. Wealthrive’s proactive tax strategy approach is designed to reduce taxes year after year.

As Wealthrive continues to grow, the firm remains committed to staying at the forefront of proactive, innovative tax strategy. With Richard Huynh joining the team, Wealthrive is better equipped than ever to support its clients in building wealth, reducing tax liabilities, and preparing for future financial success.

A Future-Oriented Tax Strategy for Entrepreneurs

With Huynh’s addition, Wealthrive is even better positioned to provide entrepreneurs with a future-oriented tax strategy that goes beyond mere compliance. Wealthrive’s proactive planning ensures that every decision a client makes is aligned with long-term goals — from structuring their businesses to planning for the next generation or an exit.

“Richard’s addition to our team represents an exciting step forward for Wealthrive and the clients we serve,” said Jenna Kozodoy, president of Wealthrive. “His expertise in tax strategy will allow us to deliver even more effective, tailored solutions to our clients, helping them protect their wealth and maximize their success for years to come.”

About Wealthrive

Wealthrive is a tax strategy firm that helps entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals optimize their tax strategy. Founded by Noah Rosenfarb, Peter Culver, and Jenna Kozodoy, Wealthrive focuses on advanced tax planning, asset protection, and long-term wealth-building strategies that minimize tax liabilities and maximize growth. With a commitment to holistic planning, Wealthrive empowers its clients to achieve financial freedom and build legacies that last for generations. Wealthrive’s focus is simple: less tax, more abundance. Wealthrive is the sister company of Freedom Family Office- a multi-family office RIA that helps entrepreneurs manage their wealth.

