YouTube Adds AI Playlist Creation For Premium Users On iOS And Android

Feature Launch And How It Works

YouTube said it is rolling out a new AI-powered playlist feature that lets Premium subscribers on iOS and Android create playlists using text prompts. Users can open the Library tab, tap the “New” button, and choose the “AI playlist” option, then enter a prompt by text or voice. Examples shown by the company include requests such as “raging death metal,” “sad post rock,” “progressive house mix for a chill party,” “indie pop,” or “90s classic hits,” which the system uses to assemble a playlist.

YouTube Premium and @YouTubeMusic Premium users can now instantly turn an idea, mood or genre into a personalized playlist using our new AI playlist feature 🎧



Here's how to use it:



1. On Android & iOS, tap the “New” button in the Library tab of YouTube Music

2. Select “AI… pic.twitter.com/YR1GVCqwvu — Updates From YouTube (@UpdatesFromYT) February 9, 2026

Earlier Tests And Rival Products

YouTube has tested prompt-based playlist tools before. In July 2024, the company ran experiments in the United States that let users create custom radio stations from prompts. Other music services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, have also introduced AI-driven tools for building playlists or radio stations.

Premium Strategy And Recent Changes

The company has been working to make its Premium plan more appealing. Earlier this week, YouTube began limiting access to song lyrics in the YouTube Music app for free users. The company told TechCrunch the change is an experiment affecting a small share of ad-supported users and said lyrics remain available to most free listeners.

Subscription Context

Google said earlier this month that it has 325 million paying users across Google One and YouTube Premium. YouTube is a central part of that subscription business, and the new playlist feature arrives as the company reports growth in paid plans.

Featured image credits: ccnull.de

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.