Britney Spears Sells Entire Music Catalogue To Primary Wave For About $200 Million

Pop star Britney Spears has sold the rights to her entire music catalogue to independent publisher Primary Wave for about $200 million (£146 million), the BBC reported. The sale was completed on 30 December, according to the report. Primary Wave did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and representatives for Spears declined to comment. The exact price and full terms of the transaction have not been made public.

Spears, 44, is known for songs including …Baby One More Time, Oops!… I Did It Again, Toxic, and Gimme More. In January 2024, she said she would never return to the music industry. Her most recent release was a duet with Elton John in 2022.

Spears is one of the best-selling female artists, with more than 150 million records sold worldwide. Her catalogue includes nine studio albums released since her debut in 1999. The sale follows several years marked by legal and personal change. In 2021, she ended a 13-year conservatorship that had placed control of her finances and personal life under her father. In 2023, she published a memoir titled The Woman in Me, which described her experiences during that period.

Her former husband, Kevin Federline, released his own memoir, You Thought You Knew, at the end of 2025. The transaction places Spears among a group of high-profile artists who have transferred ownership of their song catalogs in recent years.

Primary Wave has acquired rights linked to several major artists and estates, including Notorious BIG, Prince, and Whitney Houston. The publisher was founded 20 years ago by music executive Lawrence Mestel after he purchased 50% of Kurt Cobain’s portion of the Nirvana catalogue. The company has built a business around managing and monetizing music rights across recordings, publishing, and brand partnerships.

Details of the Spears transaction have not been disclosed beyond the reported price range, and neither side has provided additional information about how the catalogue will be managed or marketed.

A number of prominent musicians have sold their catalogues in recent years. Bruce Springsteen sold his back catalogue to Sony in 2021 for $500 million. Justin Bieber reportedly signed a $200 million deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital in 2023. Other artists cited in recent transactions include Justin Timberlake and Shakira.

These deals have reflected continued interest from publishers and investment groups in established music rights, with transactions often involving large upfront payments in exchange for long-term control of recordings and publishing income.

Spears has not released new solo material since 2022 and has stated that she does not plan to return to the music industry. The sale of her catalogue comes after a period in which she has focused on personal matters and publishing her memoir, rather than recording or touring. Primary Wave and Spears’ representatives have not commented on whether the agreement includes any future collaboration or promotional plans tied to the catalogue.

