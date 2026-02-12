Former GitHub CEO Raises $60 Million Seed Round For AI Code Management Startup Entire

Funding And Valuation

Former GitHub chief executive Thomas Dohmke has raised what his lead backer Felicis described as the largest seed round ever for a developer tools startup. The company, called Entire, has secured $60 million at a valuation of $300 million. Felicis is leading the round, with participation from Madrona, M12, Basis Set, Harry Stebbings, Jerry Yang, and Datadog founder and chief executive Olivier Pomel.

Dohmke led Microsoft-owned GitHub for four years and left the role in August 2025 to start a new company, according to a post he made on X at the time. During his tenure at GitHub, he oversaw the rise of the coding agent GitHub Copilot.

What Entire Is Building

Entire is developing an open source tool designed to help developers manage code written by AI agents. The company’s technology has three main components. One is a Git-compatible database meant to unify AI-produced code. Git is a distributed version control system widely used by enterprises and by open source platforms such as GitHub and GitLab.

Another component is what the company calls a universal semantic reasoning layer, which is intended to let multiple AI agents work together. The third part is an AI-native user interface built around collaboration between agents and human developers.

First Product And How It Works

The first product Entire is releasing is an open source tool called Checkpoints. The tool automatically pairs each piece of software that an AI agent submits with the context that produced it, including prompts and transcripts. The stated aim is to let human developers review, search, and understand why an AI system generated specific code.

The company says this approach is meant to help teams handle the growing volume of software produced by AI coding agents. Popular open source projects, in particular, are seeing an increase in suggested code contributions that may or may not be usable, sometimes described by developers as low-quality or poorly designed code.

Dohmke’s View On The Problem

In a press release, Dohmke said that large amounts of code are now being generated faster than people can reasonably understand. He said existing software development processes, from issue tracking to repositories, pull requests, and deployment, were not built for a period in which AI agents produce code at scale.

Investors And Backers

In addition to Felicis, the seed round includes backing from Madrona, M12, Basis Set, Harry Stebbings, Jerry Yang, and Olivier Pomel. The company did not disclose how it plans to deploy the capital beyond product development and growth of its open source tools.

Featured image credits: Sportsfile via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.