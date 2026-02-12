Google Expands “Results About You” And Simplifies Removal Of Non-Consensual Explicit Images

Google said it is updating its “Results about you” tool and its process for removing non-consensual explicit images from Search, adding broader coverage for sensitive personal data and reducing the steps required to submit takedown requests. The changes were announced as part of Safer Internet Day and begin rolling out in the United States over the coming days, with plans to expand to other regions later.

Expanded Coverage In “Results About You”

The “Results about you” tool already lets users request the removal of Search results that contain their phone number, email address, or home address. Google said it can now also be used to request removal of results that include government identifiers such as a driver’s license, passport, or Social Security number.

Users can access the tool in the Google app by tapping their account photo and selecting “Results about you.” First-time users are prompted to click “Get started” and add the personal contact information they want monitored, then add the government ID numbers they want included. Existing users can add ID numbers and choose which ones to monitor.

Once details are confirmed, Google said it will automatically monitor Search results and notify users if it finds results that contain the specified information. The company noted that removing results from Search does not remove the information from the web itself, but said the process can help keep personal data more private.

Easier Requests For Explicit Image Removal

Google also said it is simplifying how users request the removal of non-consensual explicit images from Search. Users can now click the three dots on an image, select “remove result,” and then choose the option that says the image shows a sexual image of them.

The company said users no longer need to submit reports one by one. Multiple images can be selected and submitted in a single form, and users can track the status of all requests in one place within the “Results about you” hub.

Safeguards And Ongoing Monitoring

Google said the updated process also lets users opt in to safeguards that will proactively filter out additional explicit results that might appear in similar searches. The company wrote that removing existing content is only part of the solution and that the added protections are meant to prevent the same material from reappearing in future searches.

Rollout Plans

The updates are rolling out in the United States over the coming days. Google said it plans to bring the changes to additional regions in the future.

Featured image credits: Flickr

