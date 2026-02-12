Singapore Says Chinese-Linked Group Targeted Major Telecom Firms In Months-Long Cyber Operation

Government Confirms Targeting Of Telecom Infrastructure

Singapore’s government said a known Chinese cyber-espionage group targeted four of the country’s largest telecommunications companies in a months-long operation, marking the first time authorities have publicly attributed the activity. In a statement on Monday, the government said the group, known as UNC3886, targeted Singtel, StarHub, M1, and Simba Telecom. Officials had previously said they were responding to an unspecified attack on critical infrastructure.

K. Shanmugam, Singapore’s coordinating minister for national security, said the attackers breached and accessed some systems but did not disrupt services or obtain personal data. In one instance, he said, the hackers gained limited access to critical systems but did not progress far enough to affect operations.

Who UNC3886 Is And How It Operates

Google-owned cybersecurity firm Mandiant has linked UNC3886 to espionage activity believed to be conducted on behalf of China. The Chinese government is known to carry out cyber-espionage operations and to position itself for potential disruptive attacks, including scenarios linked to Taiwan, which Beijing has denied, according to Reuters.

UNC3886 is known for exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities in routers, firewalls, and virtualized environments, areas where traditional security tools often have limited visibility. The group has previously targeted the defense, technology, and telecommunications sectors across the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. In the Singapore case, Shanmugam said the attackers used advanced tools, including rootkits, to maintain long-term access to systems.

Telcos’ Response And Ongoing Threats

According to Reuters, the four telecom companies said in a joint statement that they regularly face distributed denial-of-service attacks and other malware activity. They said they use defense-in-depth measures to protect their networks and carry out remediation when issues are detected.

Singapore’s government said the activity linked to UNC3886 did not cause the same level of damage seen in other large-scale telecom intrusions elsewhere. The statement referenced recent attacks tied by multiple governments to another China-backed group known as Salt Typhoon, which has been linked to compromises of hundreds of telecom firms worldwide, including in the United States.

Wider Context Of Telecom Intrusions

The disclosure places Singapore among a growing list of countries reporting targeted activity against telecom infrastructure. While the methods and groups differ, authorities said the UNC3886 operation focused on persistence and access rather than service disruption. The government did not disclose how long the intrusions lasted beyond describing them as months-long, nor did it provide technical details beyond the use of advanced tools to maintain access.

Featured image credits: Reith & Associates

