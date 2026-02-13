Complyance Raises $20 Million Series A To Expand AI Tools For Enterprise Data Compliance

Founder And Company Focus

Complyance, a startup founded by Richa Kaul, announced on Wednesday that it has raised a $20 million Series A round led by GV. Kaul said she started the company after focusing on data privacy in everyday life and concluding that protecting consumer data depends on securing the enterprises that hold it. The company builds software that integrates into existing enterprise systems and uses AI agents to manage governance, risk, and data compliance.

How The Product Works

Kaul said the product uses AI to automate tasks that are typically handled through manual reviews. The system runs custom checks on incoming data based on a company’s own criteria and risk thresholds and then flags issues that require review. She said the tool also includes an agent that evaluates the risk of third-party vendors.

Risk reviews are often handled through audit-based processes that can take weeks or months and are usually performed once a quarter or once a year. Complyance aims to replace that schedule with continuous checks that run in seconds, so companies can monitor their compliance status on an ongoing basis.

Position In The Market

Kaul said Complyance is focused on changing how enterprise GRC teams, which handle governance, risk, and compliance, spend their time, noting that much of their work now involves routine follow-ups. Other companies in the market include Archer, ServiceNow GRC, and OneTrust. She said Complyance differs from those tools because it was built as an AI-native product rather than adding AI features to an existing system.

Customers And Funding History

Kaul declined to share the company’s customer count but said Complyance works with several Fortune 500 companies. The startup has raised $28 million in total funding to date. Although the company emerged from stealth in 2023, its first product reached the market at the end of 2024.

Kaul said the latest round began after GV approached the company. She described the fundraising process as unusual and said GV had been looking for an enterprise-focused AI product in this area that was gaining traction with large customers. Other investors in the Series A include Speedinvest, Everywhere Ventures, and angel investors from Anthropic and Mastercard.

Plans For The New Capital

Kaul said the new funding will be used to support go-to-market expansion and to build additional agents for the platform. She said the company plans to add 30 more purpose-built agents to the 16 that already exist in the product. She said the aim is to reduce time spent on routine tasks so GRC teams can focus on protecting their businesses and their customers.

Featured image credits: Moody Insurance

