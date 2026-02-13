Amazon Pharmacy Plans Same-Day Prescription Delivery Expansion To Nearly 4,500 U.S. Cities

Expansion Of Same-Day Delivery Network

Amazon Pharmacy plans to expand same-day prescription delivery to almost 4,500 cities and towns in the United States by the end of this year, adding nearly 2,000 new communities to its coverage area, the company said on Wednesday. The expansion will include customers in newly served states such as Idaho and Massachusetts.

Background Of Amazon Pharmacy And RxPass

Amazon launched Amazon Pharmacy in 2020, two years after it acquired prescription delivery service PillPack for $753 million. In 2023, the company introduced RxPass, a program that allows Prime members in the United States to receive as many generic medications as they need for a $5 monthly fee.

Company Statement On Access And Speed

“Patients shouldn’t have to choose between speed, cost, and convenience when it comes to their medication, regardless of where they live,” said John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, in a press release. He said the company is combining its pharmacy operations with its logistics network to reduce barriers and help patients begin treatment sooner, and he described the effort as a step toward more accessible, digital-focused pharmacy care.

Recent Additions To Prescription Access

In October, Amazon introduced prescription vending machines at its One Medical clinics. The kiosks, which are operated by Amazon Pharmacy, allow patients to pick up prescriptions immediately after their appointments.

