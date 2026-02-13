Train In Your Lane Announces Appointment of Anoop Singh as CEO

Signals Bold Expansion into Fractional AI Leadership for Franchises

Train In Your Lane, the franchise industry’s go-to partner for hands-on AI training and transformation, today announced the appointment of Anoop Singh as Chief Executive Officer. Singh, co-founder of legal AI company StrongSuit (which recently secured $10 million in Series Seed funding led by Cervin Ventures), brings a track record of building AI solutions that deliver real operational impact, not just theoretical possibilities.

Ingrid Schneider, who founded Train In Your Lane and will transition to a strategic advisory role, commented: “When I started this company, my mission was simple: help ordinary people do extraordinary things with AI. Anoop doesn’t just understand that mission, he’s lived it. He built an AI company in legal tech that actually works. Now he’s going to help us scale that same practical, no-BS approach across franchising.”

A Bigger Vision: From Training to Transformation

Under Singh’s leadership, Train In Your Lane will expand its signature EAT model, Education, Application, Transformation, with a major push into fractional AI executive services. The company will offer franchisors access to Fractional Chief AI Officers who embed directly within organizations, providing strategic AI leadership without the full-time executive price tag.

“Most AI training is obsolete by the time you watch the video,” said Singh. “That’s why we do live, interactive workshops where teams build prompts and solve real problems in real-time. We don’t teach technology, we teach intuition. But training alone isn’t enough. Franchises need AI leadership and change management to actually transform their operations. That’s the gap we’re filling.”

Results That Speak for Themselves

Train In Your Lane’s clients, including Ben & Jerry’s, Ace Handyman Services, Empower Brands, Threshold Brands, Home Helpers Home Care, and Wild Birds Unlimited, have reported measurable outcomes: 2.4x productivity gains versus competitors, 42% operational cost reductions, and potential annual savings of $187,500 per 25 employees saving just one hour per day.

Why It Matters Now

According to recent industry data, 100% of CEOs expect AI disruption, yet 98% of teams remain untrained. “You’re not just ‘missing out,’” noted Schneider. “You’re actively falling behind the AI adoption leaders. The math is simple: the cost of inaction is high.”

“Sometime over the last weeks, there’s been a leap forward in AI and agents” Singh noted. “AI social forums have been abuzz. McKinsey shared the other week that 50% of work can now be automated. We’re at an inflection point because automating workflows is now so straightforward and inexpensive. At Train In Your Lane, we’re here to help franchises lean into this disruption that could happen faster than people think.”

What’s Next

Train In Your Lane will debut its expanded Fractional Chief AI Officer program and enhanced AI Transformation services at the International Franchise Association (IFA) Convention in 2026. The company plans to double its client roster by year-end while maintaining its commitment to live, hands-on training that builds lasting AI intuition.

For more information about Train In Your Lane’s AI training and fractional AI executive services, visit traininyourlane.com or contact Ingrid Schneider at ingrid@stayinyourlaneco.com

About Train In Your Lane

Train In Your Lane is the franchise industry’s leading AI training and transformation company, trusted by brands like Ben & Jerry’s, Ace Handyman Services, Empower Brands, and Home Helpers Home Care. Through its signature EAT model, Education, Application, Transformation, the company delivers live, interactive workshops that build lasting AI intuition, not just temporary skills. With offerings ranging from AI basics to advanced agent training to Fractional Chief AI Officer services, Train In Your Lane meets organizations wherever they are on their AI journey. The company was founded by Ingrid Schneider with a simple philosophy: Be smart, not bored, ordinary people teaching extraordinary things. Learn more at traininyourlane.com.

About Anoop Singh

Anoop Singh is a tech executive, entrepreneur, and AI transformation leader. As co-founder of StrongSuit, a legal AI platform that secured $10 million in Series Seed funding, he demonstrated how AI can deliver tangible operational improvements in complex, regulated industries. Previously in the startup world, Singh held leadership roles at TaxBit (Head of Business and Revenue Operations) and FalconX (Director of Revenue Operations & GTM Strategy), building scalable operations for high-growth technology companies. He also served as a Startup Mentor with Cypher Corporate Accelerator. Prior to that, Singh spent a decade running large-scale transformations for demanding clients while with the Boston Consulting Group and the $100B-AUM Vista private equity group. Singh is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

