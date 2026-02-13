Thanh-Huyen Truong Advances E-Commerce Model Innovation Through Digital Technology Integration and Cross-Border Platform Development

Digital technology transformation reshapes global trade through reconstructing commodity forms, breaking temporal and spatial limitations, and promoting data flows. Traditional e-commerce models face challenges in transaction cost optimization, cross-border logistics, and SME market accessibility. Recent research establishes comprehensive frameworks examining digital trade’s correlation with foreign direct investment, revealing significant positive effects through reducing transaction costs and increasing residents’ disposable income. The work demonstrates that digital trade expansion attracts foreign investment by restructuring trade forms and optimizing resource allocation. Regional infrastructure differences lead to a gradient distribution of effects, with stronger digital infrastructure showing more significant investment-driving capabilities.

The research constructs a digital trade indicator system covering six dimensions: basic environment, logistics network, technological innovation, talent reserve, industrial digitization, and digital industrialization. Analysis reveals digital trade maintains a significant positive correlation with foreign investment growth through transaction cost reduction and disposable income enhancement. Heterogeneity analysis demonstrates that regions with higher digital infrastructure levels exhibit stronger information flow efficiency. As infrastructure upgrades and open policies deepen, areas with weaker infrastructure gradually release and strengthen their promoting effects.

Practical applications demonstrate framework effectiveness through multiple platform initiatives. Cross-border e-commerce development includes strategic partnerships enabling Vietnamese agricultural products to reach international markets. Platform development initiatives demonstrate rapid brand onboarding, comprehensive category management, and innovative fulfillment services addressing logistics challenges. Healthcare digitalization projects establish doctor e-booking platforms, e-pharmacy management, and digital marketing solutions serving pharmaceutical and consumer health brands. Emerging initiatives create trusted digital healthcare resources through medical expert collaboration, improving access to credible healthcare information.

Contributing to this work is Thanh-Huyen Truong, Chief Growth Officer at DIAB Healthcare, pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration at Golden Gate University and holding a Master’s in International Affairs Management from Maine University, France. Professional experience spans founding team membership, establishing a premier e-commerce platform serving the Vietnamese market since 2011, leading premium platform development as Head of Business Development, onboarding extensive brand portfolios achieving substantial growth, directing commerce operations across Asia-Pacific for healthcare platforms managing doctor networks and healthcare partnerships, and serving as Vice President of Commerce at an O2O beauty platform. Additional contributions include establishing a Vietnam Food store partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, facilitating cross-border commerce for Vietnamese farmers, serving as an invited lecturer at Vietnam National University, and speaking at international industry conferences. Research contributions include publications in the International Journal of Big Data Intelligent Technology on e-commerce innovation mechanisms.

The integration of digital trade research with practical platform development demonstrates effective approaches to economic modernization and international commerce expansion. By establishing systematic solutions for transaction cost reduction, market accessibility improvement, and digital infrastructure development, this work addresses fundamental barriers to SME participation in global trade and healthcare service delivery. The research-to-implementation methodology supports coordinated development of digital trade and foreign investment while providing strategic frameworks for high-quality economic development.