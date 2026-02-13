DEV.co Expands Internal Capabilities for Custom Python Development, Servicing Custom LLM & AI Deployments

DEV.co, a custom software development firm specializing in enterprise-grade applications and AI-driven solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its internal capabilities for custom Python development. The expansion is designed to support the rapidly growing demand for private large language model (LLM) deployments, AI-powered automation systems, and advanced data engineering initiatives across industries including legal, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Python has become the dominant programming language for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation infrastructure. As organizations increasingly seek to deploy private AI environments and integrate LLMs directly into internal workflows, demand has accelerated for development teams capable of architecting, securing, and scaling production-grade systems.

DEV.co’s expanded capabilities include:

Custom LLM integrations and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems

Secure, self-hosted AI deployments and on-premise inference pipelines

Data engineering and pipeline automation

API development and microservices architecture in Python

Workflow automation and agent-based systems

Integration of AI models into enterprise applications

According to company leadership, the expansion reflects a broader shift in how businesses are approaching AI adoption—moving away from generic SaaS tools and toward customized systems built around proprietary data and internal processes.

“Businesses are realizing that real competitive advantage doesn’t come from off-the-shelf AI tools—it comes from integrating AI directly into the systems that drive revenue and operations,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of DEV.co. “Custom Python development allows us to build those integrations in a way that is secure, scalable, and aligned with how each organization actually works.”

DEV.co reports increasing demand from mid-market and enterprise organizations that require private LLM deployments for internal knowledge management, document processing, analytics, and workflow automation. Many of these deployments require not only model integration, but also data pipelines, APIs, and secure infrastructure designed to operate in production environments.

“AI is moving out of the experimental phase and into core business operations,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of DEV.co. “Organizations are no longer asking whether they should adopt AI—they’re asking how to deploy it responsibly, securely, and in a way that produces measurable ROI. That’s where custom development becomes essential.”

The expansion strengthens DEV.co’s ability to support clients across its broader service portfolio, including cloud architecture, DevOps, enterprise software development, and automation engineering. The company expects continued growth in demand for private AI infrastructure and custom LLM deployments throughout 2026 as organizations seek greater control over their data, models, and long-term operating costs.

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a custom software development firm that designs, builds, and scales enterprise applications, cloud infrastructure, and AI-driven systems. The company specializes in full-stack development, custom integrations, private LLM deployments, and automation solutions for organizations ranging from startups to large enterprises.