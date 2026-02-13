Chinese New Year Shipping Uninterrupted – Nihaojewelry Mexico Warehouse Open Feb 9–21 With Promotions

Nihaojewelry, a global online wholesale jewelry supplier, has announced that its Mexico warehouse will continue normal shipping operations and offer promotional discounts throughout the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday period (February 9–21), ensuring uninterrupted service for international customers during a time when global logistics often face disruptions.

Every year during the Chinese Lunar New Year, supply chains experience cyclical strains. According to an analysis by Freightos, factory shutdowns, reduced port efficiency, and labor shortages often trigger ripple effects across international transportation networks. These impacts typically begin weeks before the holiday and take time to normalize afterward. The combination of pre-holiday shipment surges and reduced holiday capacity can extend production timelines, cause shipping delays, and contribute to freight rate fluctuations.

Against this backdrop, Nihaojewelry is leveraging its dual-warehouse operations in China and Mexico to maintain normal shipping arrangements from its Mexico warehouse during this year’s Chinese New Year holiday period, from February 9 to February 21, ensuring that order processing and fulfillment remain steady despite seasonal slowdowns.

In parallel, Nihaojewelry is offering tiered bulk discounts for orders fulfilled through its Mexico warehouse. The discounts are structured based on order value and are positioned as part of the company’s seasonal purchasing support program. Further details, including information on holiday shipping arrangements and related promotions, are available on Nihaojewelry’s website and YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/mz4im1b4QB4

Nihaojewelry is an online wholesale jewelry platform serving retailers and small-to-medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company specializes in providing factory-direct, cost-effective sourcing solutions for boutique owners, e-commerce sellers, independent website operators, social media entrepreneurs, and content creators. With a strong focus on supporting small and growing sellers, Nihaojewelry maintains a no-minimum-order policy, offers a wide product selection, and ensures stable, quality-controlled merchandise. This enables customers to reduce trial-and-error costs and manage inventory with greater flexibility.

The company operates warehousing and fulfillment networks in both China and Mexico, enabling stable and efficient cross-border order processing and shipping to more than 200 countries and regions. Its product portfolio includes fine jewelry as well as stainless steel, fashion, and gold-plated jewelry collections, covering bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings, and other accessories. The diverse assortment supports wholesale buyers across multiple market segments and pricing tiers.

Founded in 2013, Nihaojewelry has established partnerships with more than 1,000 accessory factories and developed its own integrated production and supply system, covering design, manufacturing, quality control, and customized services such as laser engraving, branded packaging, and product sourcing support. With over 500,000 products available on the platform, the company is committed to continuously improving capital efficiency and return on investment for small and medium-sized merchants, making sourcing easier, more flexible, and more sustainable while empowering entrepreneurs worldwide to achieve steady growth.